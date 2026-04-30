Harness Launches Cursor Plugin to Bring the Full Power of Software Delivery Into the Developer Workflow

Native integration gives developers the power to manage pipelines, deployments, and governance from Cursor chat, giving AI the context it needs to make better decisions from code to production

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harness, the AI Software Delivery Platform™ company, today announced the launch of the Harness Cursor Plugin, a native integration that puts the full power of the Harness platform directly in the hands of Cursor users. With the plugin installed, developers can securely execute CI/CD pipelines, deployments, and governance workflows through natural language in the Cursor chat, all without leaving their development environment.

The integration brings together two complementary views of the software development lifecycle. Cursor understands the code, the inner loop of how software is written. Harness understands the delivery, the outer loop of how that code gets tested, secured, deployed, and managed in production. By connecting the two, the plugin leverages real delivery context from Harness's Software Delivery Knowledge Graph, giving AI agents more accurate, informed data to work with across the entire lifecycle.

Roughly 60–70% of engineering effort still happens after code is written — in testing, deployment, security, and compliance. As AI accelerates code output, it creates downstream bottlenecks and new risks that widen the gap between how fast teams write software and how confidently they can ship it.

Together, Harness and Cursor create a new operating model, one where Cursor accelerates development, and Harness governs delivery and security.

"AI is accelerating how software is created, but it's also exposing how much of the delivery process is still manual, fragmented, and complex. That's the AI Velocity Paradox — development speeds up, but everything after code struggles to keep pace," said Jyoti Bansal, CEO and Co-Founder of Harness. "With the Harness Cursor Plugin, we're solving that directly. Developers get to stay in flow, and enterprises get the governance, security, and control they need to ship with confidence."

Giving Developers Everything After Code, From Where They Already Work

The Harness Cursor Plugin is powered by a Harness-hosted Model Context Protocol (MCP) server and the Software Delivery Knowledge Graph, which provides a simplified, AI-optimized interface to the Harness platform. All actions tie into existing Harness RBAC permissions, so every pipeline trigger, deployment, and policy check runs under the same governance controls already in place — no new access management required. The plugin uses OAuth-based authentication with no API keys required and server-side token management, making it straightforward for any Cursor user to get started with their existing Harness account.

Key capabilities include:

CI/CD orchestration: list, create, trigger, monitor, and debug pipelines in natural language

Deployment automation: promote builds across environments with policy controls

Security and compliance: query vulnerabilities, SBOMs, and policy violations in real time

Feature flag management: create and manage progressive rollouts from the IDE

Cloud cost visibility: surface anomalies and optimization opportunities

Governance and auditability: enforce RBAC, OPA policies, and full audit trails on every agent action

"Developers increasingly want their AI coding environment to connect to the systems that determine whether software can safely ship. Harness gives Cursor customers another tool in their software delivery workflow, helping teams with governed execution, deployment, and operations without breaking developer flow," said Brian McCarthy, Global Revenue and Field Operations at Cursor.

Building on Harness's Existing Work With Cursor

Harness's integration with Cursor started with security. Harness recently announced Secure AI Coding, a capability within Harness Static Application Security Testing that integrates directly with Cursor to address a growing risk: nearly half (48%) of security and engineering leaders are concerned about the vulnerabilities that come with AI-generated code. Today's Cursor Plugin builds on that foundation, extending the relationship from securing what AI generates to governing how it ships.

A Growing Relationship Built Around the Developer Experience

The Cursor Plugin and Secure AI Coding represent the start of a deeper, expanding relationship between Harness and Cursor — one built around a shared belief that the developer experience shouldn't stop at code generation. For enterprises navigating the pressure to ship faster without compromising quality or compliance, this is just the beginning.

Availability

The Harness Cursor Plugin is available now for all joint Harness and Cursor users at no additional cost. It can be installed directly from the Cursor Marketplace at https://cursor.com/marketplace/harness. Organizations can get started immediately by authenticating with their existing Harness accounts.

About Harness

Harness is the AI Software Delivery Platform™ company, enabling engineering teams to build, test, and deliver software faster and more securely. Powered by Harness AI and the Software Delivery Knowledge Graph, the platform brings intelligent automation to every stage of the software delivery lifecycle after code — removing toil and freeing developers from manual, repetitive work. Companies like United Airlines, Morningstar, and Choice Hotels use Harness to deploy up to 70% faster, reduce change failure rates by 50%, cut deployment effort by 80%, and lower security noise by 65%. Based in San Francisco, Harness is backed by Menlo Ventures, IVP, Unusual Ventures, and Citi Ventures.

SOURCE Harness