Harness Collaborates with Google Cloud to Bring AI to Software Delivery

Built on Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform, Harness AI delivers speed and trust for modern software delivery

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harness, the AI DevOps Platform™ company, today announced it is collaborating with Google Cloud to address one of the most urgent challenges in technology: accelerating software delivery in the era of AI. While AI is transforming how code is created, the greater opportunity lies in applying it across the entire software delivery lifecycle so that code moves quickly, securely, and reliably through every stage into production.

Harness AI is built to meet this challenge by applying intelligence and automation to every stage after code, supporting DevOps, Testing, Security, and FinOps practices. This approach advances Harness' mission to make software delivery more efficient for enterprises, helping teams eliminate toil and achieve tangible productivity gains.

These capabilities are enabled by Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform, which provides private, dedicated instances of leading models, including Google's Gemini 1.5 and 2.5 model series, on a secure, enterprise-grade foundation with built-in privacy, governance, scalability, and compliance guardrails. With Vertex AI, customer data is never stored or used for training. This combination provides enterprises with the security, reliability, and compliance guardrails to adopt Harness AI without risk.

"With Harness AI, developers can focus on innovation instead of toil. That means automating the work after code - testing, deployments, optimization - with the scale and resilience global enterprises demand," said Jyoti Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Harness. "Together with Google Cloud's Vertex AI, we are enabling teams to deliver in days what once took weeks, without compromising security or compliance."

"Enterprises want the speed and creativity AI can bring, but they also need the security, governance, and scale to trust it in production," added Ryan J. Salva, Senior Director of Product Management, Google Cloud. "Harness AI shows exactly how Vertex AI can deliver on those needs, helping global development teams innovate faster, operate more efficiently, and maintain the resilience their businesses depend on."

With roots in Google Cloud, Harness has grown on a shared foundation that enables tight integration and provides customers expanded access through Google Cloud Marketplace. Harness and Google Cloud will continue to deepen their integration, including investments in Google Cloud's Agent2Agent (A2A) protocol for interoperability. The companies are committed to helping developers move at the speed of innovation while ensuring enterprise safety and compliance.

About Harness

Harness is the AI DevOps platform for complete software delivery. It provides a simple, safe, and secure way for engineering and DevOps teams to release applications into production. Harness uses AI and machine learning to monitor the quality of deployments and automatically roll back failed ones, saving time and reducing the need for custom scripting and manual oversight, giving engineers their nights and weekends back. Harness customers like United Airlines, Citibank, and Choice Hotels accelerate deployments by up to 75%, reduce infrastructure costs by up to 60%, and decrease lead time for changes by up to 90%. Harness is based in San Francisco and is backed by industry-leading investors like Menlo Ventures, IVP, Unusual Ventures, and Citi Ventures.

