Harness Commits New Dev Experience to its Continuous Integration Open Source Community

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harness , the leading platform for software delivery, today announced major updates to its open source module, Harness Continuous Integration (CI) Community Edition (formerly Drone.io). Along with a new dev experience and user interface designed to mirror Harness' industry-leading Software Delivery Platform, today's release provides open source contributors with new pipeline execution visualizations, advanced governance and security controls, and live CI pipeline debugging capabilities, to build and test code in record time.

Today's software development and engineering teams waste hours of valuable time and resources waiting on pipeline builds, only to scramble to find a solution when one breaks. To mitigate this frustrating and time consuming cycle, Harness enhanced its marquee open source CI module, with a series of updates that allow developers to quickly respond to failures and create a shorter path back to innovation. Rebranded as Harness CI Community Edition, if a build does break, the developer is now presented with a link to the failed CI server allowing them to debug with ease.

"Following the acquisition of Drone, Harness made it our mission to provide the OSS community with the investment and tools they need to simplify and accelerate software delivery," said Brad Rydzewski, CEO and founder of Drone.io. "We're proud to not only deliver on that message and meet the needs of today's overburdened engineer, but do so with features that surpass proprietary vendors."

Today's news marks Harness' first major contribution to the open source software community following its acquisition of Drone in August 2020. Since Drone was founded in 2013, it has earned more than 100 million downloads from DockerHub, boasts 50,000 active monthly users, and is the most 'liked' CI/CD project on GitHub with 21,319 likes – 5,500 more than Jenkins, 13,000 more than Spinnaker, and 18,000 more than Jenkins-X. Additional updates to Harness CI Community Edition include:

New Dev Experience: A sleek, modern user interface designed to match other Harness product modules creates a smooth transition for developers working between Harness modules.

A sleek, modern user interface designed to match other Harness product modules creates a smooth transition for developers working between Harness modules. Pipeline Execution Visualizations: Developers can understand exactly what pipeline steps are executing, when, and in what order - all using a visual map. This is an easier and faster way of tracking complex pipelines than reviewing them as text in log files.

Developers can understand exactly what pipeline steps are executing, when, and in what order - all using a visual map. This is an easier and faster way of tracking complex pipelines than reviewing them as text in log files. Live CI Pipeline Debugging: Debugging builds that work on developers' computers and not on the CI server can be a time consuming and difficult undertaking. With live CI pipeline debugging, developers can solve build failures occurring on CI instances quickly.

Debugging builds that work on developers' computers and not on the CI server can be a time consuming and difficult undertaking. With live CI pipeline debugging, developers can solve build failures occurring on CI instances quickly. Enhanced Governance & Security: Managers no longer need to add users and control access to pipelines via a command line or the API. The CI system is managed in a faster and less complicated user interface that is also scalable.

Harness will continue to invest, innovate and support the open source community with additional OSS announcements planned for 2021. To learn more about Harness CI Community Edition, visit https://harness.io/ .

About Harness

Based in San Francisco, Harness is the only end-to-end platform for complete software delivery designed to provide a simple, safe and secure way for engineering and DevOps teams to release applications into production. Harness uses machine learning to detect the quality of deployments and automatically roll back failed ones, saving time and reducing the need for custom scripting and manual oversight. Harness customers include NCR, Kohl's, Discover Financial, Nationwide Insurance and McAfee. Follow Harness on Twitter or try Harness for free at harness.io.

SOURCE Harness

Related Links

harness.io

