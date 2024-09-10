Harness Recognized on Fast Company's Sixth Annual List of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators

Celebrated for fostering a workplace culture that fuels creativity and drives innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harness , the Modern Software Delivery Platform®, has earned a spot on Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024 list. This honor is awarded to companies that excel at cultivating innovation at every level of their organization.

"Harness has always been driven by a culture where bold ideas thrive. We continue to differentiate ourselves through our innovative spirit and engineering velocity," said Jyoti Bansal, CEO and co-founder of Harness. "Our employees are empowered to turn big ideas into meaningful innovations that shape our products and deliver value for our customers, no matter their role or level of experience."

Fast Company recognized Harness for its dynamic workplace culture and innovative "startup within a startup" approach. This approach encourages employees to pitch ideas directly to leadership and quickly secure support to bring new products to market. By streamlining decision-making, Harness accelerates innovation and drives company growth.

Last year, this approach drove the launch of several new product modules, including Harness Code Repository, which addressed a critical customer need for a securely hosted, private Git repository that integrated natively into the Harness platform. The "startup within a startup" program from Harness ensures a culture of continuous innovation and delivers creative solutions that solve complex customer challenges.

"At Harness, we believe that a culture of innovation is essential to creating an environment where our employees have the freedom to explore, experiment, and be creative," said Luan Lam, Chief People Officer at Harness. "We actively encourage new ideas and experimentation, which fosters continuous learning and collaboration across teams. By empowering our employees to innovate, we not only drive business success but also boost engagement and satisfaction, creating a workplace where everyone can thrive."

The 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators list ranks the top 100 organizations in industries such as technology, healthcare, and education. Fast Company's editors evaluated applications based on innovation initiatives, company culture, and project impact, and a separate judging panel determined the final rankings.

To see the complete list, go to https://www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/list .

About Harness

Harness is the leading end-to-end platform for complete software delivery. It provides a simple, safe, and secure way for engineering and DevOps teams to release applications into production. Harness uses AI and machine learning to monitor the quality of deployments and automatically roll back failed ones, saving time and reducing the need for custom scripting and manual oversight, giving engineers their nights and weekends back. Harness customers accelerate deployments by up to 75%, reduce infrastructure costs by up to 60%, and decrease lead time for changes by up to 90%. Harness is based in San Francisco.

SOURCE Harness