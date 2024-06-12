Harness Completes Acquisition of Split Software

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harness, the Modern Software Delivery Platform® company, announced it has completed the acquisition of Split Software, a leading feature management and experimentation provider, effective June 11, 2024.

With the acquisition of Split, businesses will no longer need to purchase single-point solutions to meet their end-to-end software delivery requirements. Harness will offer a robust, seamlessly integrated feature management and experimentation solution that enables customers to build, deploy, and release software while running A/B tests to experiment and measure feature adoption.

Built on the foundational capabilities of Harness' AI technology, AIDA™, this joint solution will unlock the future of DevOps by delivering smart features that help developers ship with confidence and streamline their entire software development and delivery process—right from within the Harness Software Delivery platform.

About Harness

Harness is the leading end-to-end platform for complete software delivery. It provides a simple, safe, and secure way for engineering and DevOps teams to release applications into production. Harness uses AI and machine learning to monitor the quality of deployments and automatically roll back failed ones, saving time and reducing the need for custom scripting and manual oversight, giving engineers their nights and weekends back. Harness customers accelerate deployments by up to 75%, reduce infrastructure costs by up to 60%, and decrease lead time for changes by up to 90%. Harness is based in San Francisco.

