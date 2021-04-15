Harness Empowers Developers with Cloud Agnostic End-to-End Software Delivery Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harness , the leading platform for software delivery, today announced end-to-end integrations with Amazon (AWS) GovCloud, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) to help DevOps and engineering teams perform multi-cloud software deployments. Harness was initially developed to deploy pipelines and provide cost management for applications hosted in Kubernetes environments; they are now expanding on that vision with the first CI/CD and cloud cost management platform fully available across the three major public cloud platforms.

This is extremely important for companies like GoSpotCheck . GoSpotCheck hosts its applications in multiple clouds including AWS and GCP. Consequently, GoSpotCheck had to build and maintain individual pipelines for each cloud, a time-consuming process requiring expertise in the API's of both providers. These pipelines weren't agnostic or portable across clouds, stacks, and platforms.

"Our deployment pipelines were complex and not cloud agnostic." - Nick Wilson | DevOps Lead

Today with Harness, GoSpotCheck is able to easily move microservices between clouds with zero downtime. Harness abstracts the interaction with each cloud provider so the deployment is easily switched between clouds providers without requiring knowledge of the underlying API's. Software Delivery pipelines are agnostic, portable, and dynamic - requiring minimal maintenance by engineers or the DevOps team.

According to Gartner, more than 81% of organizations running in the cloud use two or more public cloud providers. To compound this, each cloud provider requires dedicated engineering expertise and tools to manage specific cloud provider nuances. This slows down engineering teams that are already burdened with too many tools. Today's enterprises need a full-stack CI/CD platform that permits them to move seamlessly between the big three public cloud providers (AWS, Azure and GCP), while allowing them to lower cloud costs. Harness enables customers to consolidate their build, deploy, verify, and cost management processes into a single, streamlined platform without worrying about the complexity of a multi-cloud environment.

"We're noticing a direct correlation between containerized software deployments and the move toward cloud-native architectures," said Jyoti Bansal, CEO and co-founder, Harness. "As more enterprises look to do more with their software and reduce infrastructure costs, they're turning to multi-cloud architectures to improve uptime, avoid vendor lock-in and gain price leverage. With these integrations, Harness is answering that call, providing an abstraction layer between cloud deployment complexity and developers, so every company can deliver next-generation software faster than ever."

By granting customers access to all the major public clouds directly, Harness provides the same profound deployment and cost management experiences expected when managing applications hosted on Kubernetes. Harness' latest integrations with each of the major public cloud providers include:

Amazon AWS GovCloud

Developers working in the public sector need to work with tools that fit into their air-gapped regulatory environment. This often means building their own software delivery tools or using the few tools available on the market. Harness already supported AWS ECS, AWS AMI, AWS CodeDeploy, AWS Lambda, and more. Now, developers can use Harness to deploy new software to applications hosted in secure government environments, giving customers and their partners the flexibility to architect secure cloud solutions that comply with government regulations and compliance regimes such as:

FedRAMP High baseline

Department of Justice (DoJ) Criminal Justice Information Systems (CJIS) Security Policy

U.S. International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR)

Export Administration Regulations (EAR)

Department of Defense (DoD) Cloud Computing Security Requirements Guide (SRG) for Impact Levels 2, 4 and 5

This integration also allows cloud operations and financial management teams to have complete visibility across all of their public cloud resources.

Microsoft Azure

Harness already supported Azure Virtual Machine Scale Sets (VMSS), Azure Web App, and Azure Gov Cloud type workloads. With today's news, they also support Azure native deployments and cloud bill analysis, providing critical additional capabilities for customers running Harness CI/CD on Azure Cloud. Harness now assists with Azure Serverless technologies and ARM support with blueprints, management, and resource groups. Customers also gain deep visibility into their Azure costs within Harness Cloud Cost Management.

Google Cloud Platform

Harness already supported some GCP deployments such as Google Kubernetes Engine, Google Cloud Run Workloads and Google Cloud Functions in the Deployment Templates feature but lacked critical integrations to bring it to feature parity with its AWS offerings. Now, Harness supports the deployment of native GCP applications, and integrates with Google Secrets Manager, Google Key Management Service, Google Cloud Storage, Google Container Registry, Stackdriver, GCP Workload Identity, and Google Cloud Build.

About Harness

Based in San Francisco, Harness is the only end-to-end platform for complete software delivery designed to provide a simple, safe and secure way for engineering and DevOps teams to release applications into production. Harness uses machine learning to detect the quality of deployments and automatically roll back failed ones, saving time and reducing the need for custom scripting and manual oversight. Harness customers include NCR, Kohl's, Discover Financial, Nationwide Insurance and McAfee. Follow Harness on Twitter or try Harness for free at harness.io .

