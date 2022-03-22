Harness Expands Software Delivery Platform With Acquisition of ChaosNative and Launches Two New Modules to Help Developers Rapidly Deliver Resilient, Reliable, Secure Software

Acquisition of ChaosNative– Original Creator of CNCF Project LitmusChaos– Expands Harness Software Delivery Platform With Chaos Engineering Capabilities to Help Enterprises Achieve Resiliency Goals

New Module, Harness Service Reliability Management (SRM), Embeds Service Level Objectives (SLOs) in the CI/CD Pipeline so Developer Teams Move Faster While Assuring Unreliable Code Doesn't Get to Production

New Module, Harness Security Testing Orchestration (STO), Automates Security Scanning and Governance to Fix Vulnerabilities Before Deployment

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harness Inc., the software delivery platform company, today announced major platform expansions with the acquisition of ChaosNative Inc. , the original creator of the popular Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) open source project LitmusChaos™ , and provider of ChaosNative Litmus™, the highly scalable and secure enterprise platform for chaos engineering. Harness also launched two new modules to enable developers to more rapidly deliver reliable and secure software.

Harness Service Reliability Management (SRM) module enables teams to adopt modern software reliability practices, using SLOs to actively govern the software delivery lifecycle (SDLC). As the first solution to actively manage SLOs in CI/CD pipelines, Harness SRM helps reliability teams eliminate the friction that comes from reliability issues like SLO violations or low error budgets. These problems force engineering teams to focus on stabilizing services, or even stopping deployments altogether, rather than on their core charter—adding new features at velocity to drive business value.

Harness Security Testing Orchestration (STO) module helps enterprises deliver business value more quickly by increasing security in deployments and reducing vulnerabilities and conflicting aims between developer and security teams in the software deployment process. Harness STO not only eliminates the pain and risk of manually tracking security issues, but minimizes the rework that delays deployment.

ChaosNative's chaos engineering capabilities will be available in the Harness platform this quarter. Harness SRM and Harness STO are both tightly integrated with the Harness Software Delivery Platform. Customers can deploy each module independently with their existing tooling or use all of the Harness modules together to build a powerful, unified modern software delivery pipeline that spans CI, CD, Feature Flags, Cloud Cost Management, SRM, STO and Chaos Engineering.

"Developers are under intense pressure to deliver highly resilient, secure and reliable software with velocity to increase business value, grow revenue, and delight end users. However, reliability, resiliency and velocity have been seen as conflicting goals– and the toil and stress of attempting to optimize for all degrades the developer experience," said Jyoti Bansal, CEO, Harness. "With the acquisition of ChaosNative and the addition of Harness SRM and Harness STO, the Harness platform bridges the chasm of velocity, resiliency, reliability and security, empowering developers to rapidly and reliably deliver on business objectives while providing an unmatched developer experience."

Harness Chaos Engineering Brings the Power of Chaos Engineering to the Harness Software Delivery Platform

Harness is integrating ChaosNative Litmus into the Harness Software Delivery platform, providing customers with a proven chaos engineering solution. Harness Chaos Engineering improves application reliability across distributed environments, tracks reliability improvements, avoids costly unplanned downtime, reduces mean time to resolution (MTTR), and provides a better end-user experience for customers. Combining ChaosNative's advanced testing capabilities with Harness's software delivery platform enables developer teams to take control of their service reliability. The acquisition of ChaosNative is complete and the integration will be generally available this quarter.

Harness SRM Solves the Problem of Balancing Velocity With Reliability

Engineers and reliability teams ultimately share the same goal: protecting their organization from downtime and reputation damage resulting from unreliable deployments, while delivering value and new features to end users as rapidly as possible. The two teams must balance the needs of software engineers striving to deliver software faster to achieve business value with reliability teams prioritizing cautious deployments to avoid rollbacks and maximize uptime. Both velocity and reliability are required to achieve customer satisfaction, so Harness SRM offers a solution to:

Reduce the workload of manually tracking service level indicators (SLIs), SLOs, and error budgets by automating the process. Enable deployment of highly-reliable software by providing quality and reliability feedback at every stage of software development, with reliability checks such as error tracking and latency analysis. Give developer teams the freedom to move faster, while ensuring that unreliable code doesn't get into production, by establishing reliability guardrails.

For more information on Harness SRM please visit:

Website: https://harness.io/products/service-reliability-management

Blog: https://harness.io/blog/product-updates/introducing-service-reliability-management

Harness STO Automates Security Scanning and Governance Throughout the Software Delivery Lifecycle

Harness STO enables developers to produce deployments with fewer and less severe security vulnerabilities. This can accelerate time to market because potential problems are discovered and fixed before they reach deployment, where the security team would normally discover them. Moreover, detecting vulnerabilities in development, prior to deployment, can significantly reduce rework required when security teams discover vulnerabilities in deployment, which risks slowing time to market for new apps and features.

Harness STO:

Enables the delivery of highly secure software by automating proactive security scanning and governance throughout the CI/CD pipeline. Empowers DevSecOps teams to customize governance configuration and establish consistent policies and procedures using policy as code and the Open Policy Agent. Eliminates time-consuming manual analysis by normalizing, deduplicating and correlating mountains of data from all scanners, delivering a prioritized list of vulnerabilities.

For more information on Harness STO please visit:

Website: https://harness.io/products/security-testing-orchestration

Blog: https://harness.io/blog/product-updates/introducing-security-testing-orchestration

