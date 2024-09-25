Harness Expands Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud

New integrations bring tangible AI value to Software Development

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harness, the Modern Software Delivery Platform® company, today announced it has expanded its strategic partnership with Google Cloud, focusing on new integrations leveraging generative AI technologies. This collaboration enhances the developer experience across engineering teams by embedding generative AI throughout the development lifecycle. As a result, modern software development teams can embrace a data-driven culture of continuous innovation and improvement.

This initiative emerges as a pivotal solution for organizations grappling with software delivery velocity, application reliability challenges, frequent downtime, and the struggle to identify issues early in the development processes. The expanded partnership provides a strategic path to achieve engineering excellence by optimizing software development practices.

"We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Google Cloud, bringing transformative AI capabilities to the software development lifecycle," said Jyoti Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Harness. "Our combined solutions empower engineering teams to innovate continuously, improve application reliability, and significantly reduce developer toil. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in our mission to modernize how software is developed and provide engineering teams with the tools they need to succeed in a data-driven world."

"Our partnership with Harness allows us to deliver unparalleled AI-driven insights and reliability enhancements to developers," said Gabe Monroy, VP of Developer Experience at Google Cloud. "The integration of Harness AI Productivity Insights with Gemini Code Assist provides customers with deeper visibility into developer productivity gains unlocked by AI code assistants. We look forward to continuing to see the positive impact this collaboration will have on the software development community."

Key announcements include:

The rapid adoption of generative AI tools for code creation has left many software development teams without a consistent method to measure the impact of these AI tools on productivity. Harness, with Google Cloud, is one of the first to offer customers out-of-the-box insights into the productivity gains achieved through the use of Gemini Code Assist. With these data-driven findings, teams can now access precise metrics and data to drive adoption and fully understand the business value of their AI investment using well-established metric frameworks like DORA. Harness AI Code Assistant leverages Google Cloud's Gemini: Today, Harness announced AI Code Assistant, leveraging Google Cloud's Gemini models to boost its code creation, debugging, and optimization capabilities. Google Cloud's Gemini models, known for handling large contexts, enhance AI Code Assistant's accuracy in suggesting relevant actions for developers tackling complex codebases. This integration delivers more efficient code management, less manual intervention, and improved productivity across the entire software development lifecycle.

"The solutions from Harness and Google Cloud have been game-changers to our software development process," said Sanjeev Hasiza, Head of Software Development & Director of Enterprise Architecture at Johnson Controls. "We're excited to see these two industry leaders deepen their collaboration. These integrations will have a significant impact on our team's productivity and application reliability and empower us to innovate faster and deliver higher-quality software."

To learn more about these integrations, please visit https://www.harness.io .

