Harness Honored by Bank of America at 2025 Technology Innovation Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harness, the AI DevOps Platform™ company, was honored by Bank of America on November 5 during its annual Technology Innovation Summit. This recognition highlights the contributions Harness has made to the financial services industry and some of the world's largest industries in artificial intelligence, automation, and governance to provide a more innovative, secure, and dependable experience for their customers and clients.

With Harness, Bank of America is advancing its approach to modern software delivery, bringing speed, governance, and security together to deliver better digital experiences for its clients. "This recognition from Bank of America is deeply meaningful. It reflects not only the innovation behind our platform, but the strength of our partnership," said Jyoti Bansal, founder and CEO of Harness. "Bank of America is one of the world's most forward-thinking technology organizations, known for setting the bar on modernization, security, and scale. Working together, we're reimagining what enterprise software delivery can look like in the era of AI – where every process is intelligent, every deployment is secure, and every team can move with confidence.

Jyoti Bansal accepted the award on behalf of Harness during the Bank of America Technology Innovation Summit.

Harness's best-of-breed platform offers eighteen modular solutions across the software delivery lifecycle, helping organizations modernize their DevOps strategy and increase the productivity and satisfaction of their developers.

About Harness

Harness is the AI DevOps Platform™ for complete software delivery. Built on a unified Software Delivery Knowledge Graph, Harness brings context-aware AI to every stage of the software delivery lifecycle — from build and test to security, cost, and reliability. Harness's best-of-breed, modular platform helps organizations modernize their DevOps practices and transform how teams build, deploy, and manage software. By combining data, automation, and generative AI, Harness eliminates repetitive work, improves decision-making, and increases both the productivity and satisfaction of developers, enabling faster, safer, and more efficient releases. Customers like United Airlines, Citibank, and Choice Hotels use Harness to accelerate deployments by up to 75%, reduce infrastructure costs by 60%, and cut lead time for changes by 90%. Based in San Francisco, Harness is backed by Menlo Ventures, IVP, Unusual Ventures, and Citi Ventures.

