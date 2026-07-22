Harness Launches AppSec Alliance to Unite Best-of-Breed Partners for End-to-End Application, API & Agent Security

Harness AppSec partner ecosystem gives resellers, systems integrators, and technology partners a single platform to deliver AI-era application security

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harness, the AI Software Delivery Platform™ company, today announced the Harness AppSec Alliance, a strategic partner ecosystem that brings together best-of-breed application security, API and Agent security capabilities on a single platform. The Alliance is designed to help resellers, systems integrators, and technology partners capture a fast-growing and largely unaddressed share of security spend as agentic AI accelerates both software delivery and the vulnerabilities that come with it.

As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, the attack surface has fundamentally shifted and expanded. AI agents, LLM-powered microservices, and MCP-enabled integrations introduce new vectors that traditional security tools were not built to address. According to Harness's State of AI-Native Application Security report, 62% of organizations have no visibility into where LLMs are in use across their environment, and 74% say AI sprawl will outpace API sprawl when it comes to risk. Partners without application security or secure-deployment offerings are leaving a substantial share of that spend on the table because they have nothing to quote. Customers select point solutions that create gaps in coverage and challenges in operationalization.

"Every partner conversation we're having right now starts the same way: customers are already spending on AI-driven security, but their reseller or integrator can't follow the budget into application security," said Tom O'Reilly, Senior Vice President, Worldwide GTM Partnerships at Harness. "The Harness AppSec Alliance closes that gap. We're bringing partners application security technology, built into one platform, so they can walk into an existing account and pick up spend they were never able to compete for before."

Why Now: The Bottleneck Has Moved to Application Security

While the attack surface has expanded, the real crisis is no longer just discovering vulnerabilities. It is the speed at which organizations can respond to them. Modern AI systems can surface vulnerabilities far faster than security teams can triage, validate, and patch. This creates an operational bottleneck where organizations are flooded with findings but lack the capacity to remediate them, leaving them exposed despite having "visibility."

That shift is showing up directly in how customers buy. 75% of security professionals believe shadow AI will eclipse shadow IT as the defining enterprise security threat, yet most organizations still have no way to track it (Harness). Analysts and vendors alike are pointing to the same inflection point on recent investor calls: security budgets are reallocating toward the tools that can keep pace with AI-accelerated vulnerability discovery and AI-generated code.

Most security partners are well positioned on network, endpoint, and cloud security, but few have application security and secure software delivery in their portfolio. That leaves four customer problems largely unaddressed:

Gaps in runtime protection. Agentic attacks are biased toward APIs and increasingly use chained attack paths. Traditional WAFs are blind to attacks that unfold over time and aren't built to secure APIs at scale.

Agentic attacks are biased toward APIs and increasingly use chained attack paths. Traditional WAFs are blind to attacks that unfold over time and aren't built to secure APIs at scale. Signal overload. The volume of vulnerabilities surfaced by AI-powered scanning is overwhelming security teams, and traditional scanners compound the problem with high false-positive rates.

The volume of vulnerabilities surfaced by AI-powered scanning is overwhelming security teams, and traditional scanners compound the problem with high false-positive rates. Slow exposure audit and triage. When a vulnerability is disclosed in a widely used open-source package, it can take customers days to a year to find every instance of that package across their estate, while attackers exploit it in hours.

When a vulnerability is disclosed in a widely used open-source package, it can take customers days to a year to find every instance of that package across their estate, while attackers exploit it in hours. Delayed patch windows. None of the above matters if it still takes weeks to ship a fix. Finding a vulnerability faster is only useful if the organization can patch just as fast.

A Single Platform Built for the AI Threat Era

The Harness AppSec Alliance is anchored on Harness's application security capabilities, which partners can now package, resell, and deploy as part of the broader Harness AI Software Delivery Platform:

Shift left with SAST & SCA. AI-powered static analysis with reachability analysis, prompt and skill scanning, built natively into the CI/CD pipeline, cutting false positives through deduplication and intelligent prioritization.

AI-powered static analysis with reachability analysis, prompt and skill scanning, built natively into the CI/CD pipeline, cutting false positives through deduplication and intelligent prioritization. Software and AI Supply Chain Security. SBOM and AIBOM generation, provenance tracking, and attestation so every artifact is tracked, vulnerable artifacts are automatically quarantined, and responses to zero-day vulnerabilities can be accelerated.

SBOM and AIBOM generation, provenance tracking, and attestation so every artifact is tracked, vulnerable artifacts are automatically quarantined, and responses to zero-day vulnerabilities can be accelerated. Web Application & API Protection (WAAP). Runtime protection purpose-built for the microservices era, combining WAF, API discovery, bot defense, and runtime attack blocking in a single, API-native control — not a legacy WAF bolted on.

Runtime protection purpose-built for the microservices era, combining WAF, API discovery, bot defense, and runtime attack blocking in a single, API-native control — not a legacy WAF bolted on. AI and Agent Security. Holistic offering that includes discovery of all AI endpoints and agents, adversarial AI testing, and an AI firewall enforcing policy at runtime, with agent trace preserving the record of all of it.

What Alliance Partners Get

The Harness AppSec Alliance is built around a co-sell-first model rather than a traditional tiered program with steep upfront certification requirements. Partners get:

A self-service partner portal with role-based enablement for sales, presales, and delivery teams

Deal registration protections and incentives that reward both partner-sourced and partner-influenced pipeline

Co-marketing resources and joint go-to-market campaigns to help partners open new application security conversations inside existing accounts

A path for best-of-breed technology partners to integrate their capabilities directly into the Harness platform and reach the Harness customer base

Access to the same Software Delivery Knowledge Graph and platform context that powers Harness AI, so partner-delivered findings and fixes carry full provenance and audit trail

Where the Alliance Stands Today

Security and delivery have historically lived in separate tools, owned by separate teams, with fixes passed manually between Engineering, DevOps, and Security. Gartner named Harness a Leader in its 2026 Magic Quadrant™ for DevSecOps Platforms for closing that gap, recognizing the shift toward a single platform spanning delivery and security instead of three disconnected teams handing work back and forth. The Harness AppSec Alliance extends that same model to partners, turning security and delivery into one automated motion rather than a manual handoff.

That model is already taking shape in the field. Harness's EMEA team has built a strong regional foundation so far, working directly with resellers, systems integrators, and technology vendors across the UK, DACH, France, Benelux, and the Middle East with a goal to line up more than 30 partner organizations. It's a model Harness plans to replicate across its other regions as the Alliance scales globally.

Availability

The Harness AppSec Alliance is open now to resellers, systems integrators, and technology partners worldwide. Interested partners can apply at www.harness.io/partners.

About Harness

Harness is the AI Software Delivery Platform™ company, enabling engineering teams to build, test, and deliver software faster and more securely. Powered by Harness AI and the Software Delivery Knowledge Graph, the platform brings intelligent automation to every stage of the software delivery lifecycle after code — removing toil and freeing developers from manual, repetitive work. Companies like United Airlines, Morningstar, and Choice Hotels use Harness to accelerate releases by up to 75%, cut cloud costs by 60%, and achieve 10x efficiency across DevOps. Based in San Francisco, Harness is backed by Goldman Sachs, Menlo Ventures, IVP, Unusual Ventures, and Citi Ventures.

SOURCE Harness