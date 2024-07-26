Harness Named a Strong Performer in Cloud Cost Management and Optimization by Independent Research Firm

Harness earned the highest possible score for the report's Innovation criteria

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harness , the Modern Software Delivery Platform® company, today announced that Forrester named Harness a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Cloud Cost Management and Optimization (CCMO), Q3 2024 .

Within their evaluation, Forrester shares: "Better known for its continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) product, Harness has leveraged momentum and funding for that business to fuel its CCMO solution. Its innovation is market-leading with its auto-stopping and cluster cost breakdown features, to name a few."

"For Harness, this recognition marks a significant milestone and validates our commitment to developing cutting-edge solutions that address the complex challenges of cloud cost management," said Harish Doddala, GM at Harness. "As cloud environments grow more complex, having a robust Cloud Cost management and Optimization solution becomes increasingly crucial for maintaining financial health and operational efficiency. I'm excited for the next generation of innovative new features and capabilities that help customers confidently navigate the evolving cloud landscape."

Harness Cloud Cost Management helps businesses gain visibility into cloud spending, identify and eliminate waste, forecast future costs, implement automated optimization strategies, and align cloud spending with business objectives. With Harness, organizations can:

Gain unified visibility and control over costs across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and deep container visibility for precise cost allocation, forecasting, and budgeting.

Cut non-production costs by up to 70% with Harness Cloud Cost Management's Cloud AutoStopping™ feature, which automatically manages idle cloud resources.

Set up governance policies and leverage out-of-the-box recommendations to identify and eliminate waste.

Leverage intelligent automation to manage rate optimization and spot orchestration using Harness' Commitment and Cluster Orchestrators.

The Forrester Wave is a comprehensive evaluation of the 12 most significant players in the Cloud Cost Management and Optimization market. Using 25 criteria, Forrester researches, analyzes, and scores vendors to provide businesses with an objective assessment of the top solutions.

For more information about Harness Cloud Cost Management, please visit https://www.harness.io/products/cloud-cost-management .

A complimentary copy of the report is available here .

About Harness

Harness is the leading end-to-end platform for complete software delivery. It provides a simple, safe, and secure way for engineering and DevOps teams to release applications into production. Harness uses AI and machine learning to monitor the quality of deployments and automatically roll back failed ones, saving time and reducing the need for custom scripting and manual oversight, giving engineers their nights and weekends back. Harness customers accelerate deployments by up to 75%, reduce infrastructure costs by up to 60%, and decrease lead time for changes by up to 90%. Harness is based in San Francisco.

SOURCE Harness