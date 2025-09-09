Harness Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators for the Second Year in a Row

Recognized for a culture that empowers employees to drive bold innovation in AI software delivery

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harness , the AI DevOps Platform™ company, has earned a spot on Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators 2025 list for the second year in a row, recognizing the company's culture of empowering employees to create bold breakthroughs in AI software delivery. The honor highlights Harness' unique "Startup Within a Startup" model, where employees can pitch big ideas directly to leadership and rapidly turn concepts into products that transform how enterprises build, test, and release software.

This model has fueled some of Harness' most successful products, including Infrastructure as Code Management (IaCM) , now one of the platform's fastest-growing modules, and AI Test Automation , which is helping enterprises eliminate one of the biggest bottlenecks in modern software delivery. Rooted in Harness' culture of innovation, these products moved rapidly from concept to market, expanding the Harness platform to address customers' most pressing challenges.

That culture of innovation has also translated into rapid business growth. Harness is slated to surpass $250M in ARR and serves enterprise customers globally, including leading brands such as Citi, United Airlines, and Choice Hotels.

"Innovation has always been at the heart of Harness. It's our culture that enables us to shape the future of software delivery. Our teams are constantly pushing boundaries and rapidly turning ideas into solutions that help enterprises innovate safely at scale. The result is a new era of software delivery — one where companies can build, test, deploy, and secure software more effectively than ever before," said Jyoti Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Harness.

"Innovation doesn't just come from the top at Harness — it comes from every employee who feels empowered to take risks and experiment," said Luan Lam, Chief People Officer of Harness. "Our annual Hack Week is one way we bring that to life, giving people the space to explore new ideas through creativity, collaboration, and continuous learning. This recognition reflects the culture our people have built and the impact it has on our success."

Harness will showcase how its culture of innovation is translating into new AI software delivery products and customer success stories at Harness Unscripted, the company's flagship software delivery conference on September 30, 2025. Registration is open at https://www.unscriptedconf.io/.

The 2025 Best Workplaces for Innovators list ranks 100 companies across industries including technology, healthcare, and education. To see the full list of honorees, visit https://www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/list .

About Harness

Harness is the AI DevOps platform for modern software delivery. It provides a simple, safe, and secure way for engineering and DevOps teams to release applications into production. Harness uses AI and machine learning to monitor the quality of deployments and automatically roll back failed ones, saving time and reducing the need for custom scripting and manual oversight, giving engineers their nights and weekends back. Harness customers like United Airlines, Citibank, and Choice Hotels accelerate deployments by up to 75%, reduce infrastructure costs by up to 60%, and decrease lead time for changes by up to 90%. Harness is based in San Francisco and is backed by industry-leading investors like Menlo Ventures, IVP, Unusual Ventures, and Citi Ventures.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com .

SOURCE Harness