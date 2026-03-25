Harness Named to Fortune's 2026 America's Most Innovative Companies List

Recognized for bringing AI to everything after code – solving the most critical bottlenecks in enterprise software delivery

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harness, the AI Software Delivery Platform™ company, today announced it has been named No. 24 on Fortune's America's Most Innovative Companies list for 2026, recognized alongside 300 U.S. companies for outstanding innovation across product development, processes, and corporate culture.

Produced in partnership with Statista, the list evaluates companies on product innovation, process innovation, and innovation culture, drawing on surveys of more than 40,000 employees and 2,500 industry experts, alongside hard data including patents and research investments.

This recognition reflects Harness's commitment to innovation at every level. It's a testament to a platform built from the ground up to apply AI to everything after code — and to a culture that empowers teams to turn bold ideas into solutions for complex enterprise delivery challenges.

The AI Velocity Paradox: Why Everything After Code Is the New Frontier

AI has transformed how software is written, but not how it's delivered. Roughly 60–70% of engineering effort still happens after code: testing, deployment, security, and compliance. As code generation accelerates, it creates downstream bottlenecks that slow teams down and increase risk — creating what Harness calls the AI Velocity Paradox.

Harness exists to solve this problem. The Harness AI Software Delivery Platform applies intelligence and automation to everything after code, combining specialized AI agents, deep organizational context, and enterprise-grade orchestration to turn the most complex parts of software delivery into intelligent, streamlined processes. It's why leading enterprises, including Workday, Morningstar, United Airlines, Keller Williams, and National Australia Bank trust Harness to power their engineering organizations at scale.

"Being named to Fortune's Most Innovative Companies list is a strong validation of the direction we've taken at Harness," said Jyoti Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Harness. "AI is accelerating how software is created, but it's also exposing how much of the delivery process is still manual, fragmented, and complex. To keep up, organizations need AI not just for writing code, but for managing everything that happens around it. That's where enterprises are struggling today. This recognition reinforces that solving what happens after code isn't just important — it's becoming the defining challenge for modern software development."

By the Numbers: A Year of Momentum and Growth

The Fortune recognition comes on the heels of a landmark period of growth and industry validation for Harness:

Exceeded $250M ARR in 2025 with 50%+ year-over-year growth.

Announced $240M Series E led by Goldman Sachs at a $5.5B valuation.

Orchestrated 185M+ deployments, 9.1B tests optimized, and $2.8B in cloud spend managed for customers over the last 12 months.

Launched 18,000 new features and enhancements, 3 new modules, and dozens of AI agents in the past year.

Supported 1,000+ enterprise customers across North America, EMEA, and APAC.

Grew to a 1,200+ employee team across 14 offices worldwide.

Named to leading innovation and workplace lists, including Forbes Best Startup Employers, Forbes Cloud 100, Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators, and Inc. Magazine Power Partners.

The Road Ahead: Delivering AI for Everything After Code

As AI continues to reshape how software is built, the organizations that win will be those that can deliver code as fast as they create it. Harness is committed to leading that charge, continuously expanding its platform to bring intelligence and automation to everything after code.

To learn more about Harness, request a demo or visit https://www.harness.io.

About Harness

Harness is the AI DevOps Platform™ company, enabling engineering teams to build, test, and deliver software faster and more securely. Powered by Harness AI and the Software Delivery Knowledge Graph, the platform brings intelligent automation to every stage of the software delivery lifecycle after code — removing toil and freeing developers from manual, repetitive work. Companies like United Airlines, Morningstar, and Choice Hotels use Harness to deploy up to 70% faster, reduce change failure rates by 50%, cut deployment effort by 80%, and lower security noise by 65%. Based in San Francisco, Harness is backed by Menlo Ventures, IVP, Unusual Ventures, and Citi Ventures.

SOURCE Harness