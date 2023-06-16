Harness Recognized as a Visionary in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for DevOps Platforms Report

News provided by

Harness

16 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

Harness Identified Based on its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision in Industry Report

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms report names Harness, the Modern Software Delivery Platform® company, a Visionary. The recognition follows Harness receiving the highest scores among 13 platform vendors evaluated in both the CI/CD and Platform capabilities criteria in The Forrester Wave: Integrated Software Delivery Platforms, Q2 2023, last month. 

The 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms report states, "DevOps platforms are emerging as a simpler alternative to DevOps toolchains, providing organizations with a consolidated set of integrated capabilities. Software engineering leaders should evaluate DevOps platforms as a means to accelerate delivery of customer value."

"We consider this Gartner recognition of Harness in the Magic Quadrant as confirmation of our mission to help the 27 million software developers in the world to deliver code reliably, efficiently, and quickly," says Jyoti Bansal, CEO and cofounder of Harness. "Our placement in the Visionaries Quadrant recognizes our completeness of vision and ability to execute. We believe being recognized in the inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms testifies to our strong momentum."

"We wanted a delivery solution that could automatically deploy, verify and roll back without the need for constant monitoring or reviewing using human intervention... Overall experience with Harness was amazing, considering every team member I spoke to. The consistency and assurance in our CI/CD process using this tool is second to none," said a customer in a Gartner Peer Insights review.

About Gartner

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms By Manjunath Bhat, Thomas Murphy, Joachim Herschmann, Daniel Betts, Chris Saunderson, Hassan Ennaciri, Bill Holz, Peter Hyde, Published 5 June, 2023.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Harness

Harness is the leading end-to-end platform for complete software delivery. It provides a simple, safe, and secure way for engineering and DevOps teams to release applications into production. Harness uses machine learning to detect the quality of deployments and automatically roll back failed ones, saving time and reducing the need for custom scripting and manual oversight, giving engineers their weekends back. Harness is based in San Francisco. Please visit harness.io or @harnessio to learn more.

SOURCE Harness

Also from this source

Harness Recognized With Highest Scores in CI/CD and Platform Capabilities Evaluation Among Top Integrated Software Delivery Platforms

Harness Introduces Continuous Error Tracking to Provide Developer-First Observability for Modern Applications

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.