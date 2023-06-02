Harness Recognized With Highest Scores in CI/CD and Platform Capabilities Evaluation Among Top Integrated Software Delivery Platforms

"Harness is great for development teams that want to spend less time managing tools and more time developing code," according to major industry report

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harness Inc., the Modern Software Delivery Platform® company, is proud to announce its position as a strong performer in The Forrester Wave: Integrated Software Delivery Platforms, Q2 2023. The Forrester Wave report researched, analyzed, and scored the 13 "most significant" platform providers, noting that CI/CD are the core capabilities that the rest of the software delivery toolchain is built around. Notably, Harness received the highest scores among all 13 platform vendors evaluated in both the CI/CD and Platform capabilities criteria.

"We are honored to be recognized in the Forrester Wave with the highest scores for the criteria of CI/CD capabilities and Platform capabilities, as well as one of the top two scores in the current offering category, among 13 top ISDPs Forrester evaluated," said Jyoti Bansal, CEO and cofounder at Harness. "We believe Forrester's findings reflect our commitment to providing the leading software delivery platform to our customers, and our mission to enable the 27 million software developers in the world to deliver code reliably, efficiently and quickly to their end-users, and improve the developer experience."

The Forrester Wave report identifies Harness for delivering on platform cohesion with core CI/CD modules and cloud cost management capabilities: "Harness gets top scores for platform cohesion, delivering a great OOTB experience for first-time users. It also earned top scores in build automation that includes pipelines as code, reusable pipelines, resource management, support for test automation, and intelligent test automation that can drastically reduce build times... Analytics was also top scoring and offered dev, process, and operational metrics… Customers appreciate Harness' 'willingness to engage directly with our development teams.' Harness is great for development teams that want to spend less time managing tools and more time developing code."

Access to the full Forrester Wave for Integrated Software Delivery Platforms is available here.

About Harness

Harness is the leading end-to-end platform for complete software delivery. It provides a simple, safe, and secure way for engineering and DevOps teams to release applications into production. Harness uses machine learning to detect the quality of deployments and automatically roll back failed ones, saving time and reducing the need for custom scripting and manual oversight, giving engineers their weekends back. Harness is based in San Francisco. Please visit www.harness.io or @harnessio to learn more.

