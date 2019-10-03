Harness Releases Continuous Insights, Enabling Organizations to Measure Software Delivery Performance Across Development Teams

Continuous Insights is unique in that it tracks the four key DevOps metrics described by DevOps Research and Assessment (DORA) in their best-selling book Accelerate . In this book, DORA suggests that elite and high-performing teams are able to overachieve on the topline goals of Deployment Frequency, Lead Time, Mean-Time-to-Restore (MTTR), and Change Failure Rate. Harness Continuous Insights maps directly to each of these metrics with easy-to-use and fully customizable dashboards, enabling team leads to understand how their developers are performing. It's even possible to "gamify" software delivery by challenging internal teams to surpass each other in terms of both quality and velocity.

As with most of Harness' major features, the idea for Continuous Insights came from Harness customers, including Build.com, REI, Beachbody, and Choice Hotels.

Pat Berry at Build.com said, "We've been on a journey to enable our developers to deliver value to customers in the quickest and safest way possible because delivering value to customers is the name of the game. The DORA DevOps framework has been our North Star for how we measure our success and aiming for the 'elite' level absolutely helps us to compete in the marketplace. I asked Harness for a way to report on these key metrics, and that's what they've delivered."

Pat added, "With Continuous Insights, we can now easily measure and visualize the metrics for our continuous delivery performance across all applications in one simple view without needing to manually collect and correlate metrics across different tools and data sources. As a whole, Harness has empowered our teams push code up to 5-6 times a day; prior to Harness we were lucky if we could reliably push once a week. Overall, we've seen a 20x improvement in deployment frequency using Harness — so these are exciting metrics to track and drive our continuous improvement."

Continuous Insights is free for all new and existing customers of the Harness Professional Edition. Harness also offers a free forever Community Edition, as well as an Essentials Edition that's suitable for medium-sized companies that do not require a full set of enterprise and security features.

About Harness

Based in San Francisco, Harness is the industry's first Continuous Delivery-as-a-Service platform designed to provide a simple, safe and secure way for engineering and DevOps teams to release applications into production. Harness uses machine learning to detect the quality of deployments and automatically roll back failed ones, saving time and reducing the need for custom scripting and manual oversight. Harness customers include NCR, Soulcycle, Jobvite, Nutanix, McAfee, and Home Depot. Follow Harness on Twitter or try Harness for free at harness.io .

SOURCE Harness

Related Links

https://www.harness.io

