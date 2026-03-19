Harness Selected by Workday to Power Agentic AI Software Delivery at Enterprise Scale

Workday will use the Harness platform to further enhance its high-velocity software delivery, helping to ensure the rapid and secure arrival of next-generation AI capabilities for customers

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harness, the AI Software Delivery Platform™ company, today announced Workday, the enterprise AI platform for managing people, money, and agents, will use Harness to further enhance Workday's sophisticated software delivery.

Workday's commitment to customer-driven innovation is reflected in its technology stack, which is designed for massive scale and resilience. To maintain this standard in the agentic AI era, Workday will leverage Harness products to further accelerate engineering velocity, while upholding the rigorous security and governance standards that global enterprises expect from the Workday platform.

The Engine of Innovation

The process of updating massive enterprise software is a complex "digital assembly line." By integrating Harness, Workday will effectively enhance this assembly line with AI-driven "safety sensors." These sensors are designed to verify code for security, performance, and compliance in real-time. This will help Workday's engineering teams minimize manual coordination and focus on building the groundbreaking AI features that help businesses manage their people, money, and agents.

"Workday's ability to innovate for customers starts with how fast and safely we can evolve the platform," said Gabe Monroy, SVP and GM, Workday Platform. "We've built Workday to operate at extreme scale under strict security and governance requirements. Harness helps us automate more of our software delivery pipeline and apply AI‑driven verification throughout it, so we can surface issues earlier and ship agentic AI capabilities faster—with the same level of trust and enterprise compliance customers expect from Workday."

Meeting the Workday Standard

Workday plans to utilize the Harness platform across its software delivery lifecycle, including specialized automation for delivery, testing, verification, and security. By applying deep organizational context to these processes, Harness is designed to assist Workday in surfacing potential risks earlier and delivering improvements to customers with increased efficiency.

"Workday's advanced engineering standards demand a platform capable of operating at an extreme scale for the world's largest brands," said Jyoti Bansal, co-founder and CEO at Harness. "Workday's core platform technology is already among the most advanced in the world. We are proud that the Harness platform was chosen to meet their rigorous requirements for speed and governance as software delivery becomes increasingly AI-driven."

To learn more about how Harness helps large engineering organizations modernize software delivery with speed, safety, and governance, visit www.harness.io.

About Harness

Harness is the AI Software Delivery Platform™ company, enabling engineering teams to build, test, and deliver software faster and more securely. Powered by Harness AI and the Software Delivery Knowledge Graph, the platform brings intelligent automation to every stage of the software delivery lifecycle after code—removing toil and freeing developers from manual, repetitive work. Companies like United Airlines, Morningstar, and Choice Hotels use Harness to accelerate releases by up to 75%, cut cloud costs by 60%, and achieve 10x efficiency across DevOps. Based in San Francisco, Harness is backed by Goldman Sachs, Menlo Ventures, IVP, Unusual Ventures, and Citi Ventures.

SOURCE Harness