Harness Taps Zoom's Thiya Ramalingam as SVP of Engineering to Scale Harness Platform Globally

Thiya previously spent five years scaling Zoom from less than 12 million ARR in the early days to post IPO growth, ultimately leading a team of more than 600 people, launching the company's marketplace, and significantly expanding its ecosystem. Thiya has also held key engineering leadership roles at Saba, Plantronics, and Cisco.

"I love building high-growth platforms and bringing them to global audiences, and the massive Harness market opportunity ensures that I'll be able to take the lessons I learned from Zoom and apply them to the next great, iconic software company," said Thiya. "I couldn't be more excited about partnering with Harness co-founders Jyoti Bansal and Rishi Singh to build upon the incredible engineering foundation they've created."

"Thiya's phenomenal experience building the Zoom platform into one of the most successful technology IPOs in recent memory is only part of what makes him a fantastic fit for Harness. He is also an exceptional leader and brings in stellar talent across his engineering organization. He is the perfect person to bring the Harness continuous delivery platform to its next level of scale and growth," said Rishi Singh, Harness co-founder & CTO.

Harness' mission is to make the practice of continuous delivery accessible to every business, empowering engineering teams to move fast and ship code without the fear of failed deployments. With its Smart Automation technology, Harness provides the first ever solution to automate the entire continuous delivery process. By applying unsupervised machine learning to the process — a new technology called Continuous Verification — the platform understands an application's baseline environment and can initiate automatic rollbacks when irregular activity is detected, avoiding application downtime or widespread failures. To date, Harness has reduced deployment time from several weeks to a few hours, and has reduced errors by nearly 99 percent.

Thiya's appointment comes on the heels of a fast-moving year at Harness:

Harness' annual recurring revenue has more than quadrupled from a year ago.

The company's continuous delivery platform has been implemented across major enterprise organizations such as Nationwide, Discover Financial, McAfee and Home Depot.

Harness has surpassed 185 employees across its offices in San Francisco , Mountain View , Dallas , London , and Bangalore .

, , , , and . The company released its Continuous Insights feature in October, enabling DevOps and engineering teams to track key metrics such as Deployment Frequency, Lead Time, Mean Time-to-Restore (MTTR), and Change Failure Rate.

feature in October, enabling DevOps and engineering teams to track key metrics such as Deployment Frequency, Lead Time, Mean Time-to-Restore (MTTR), and Change Failure Rate. The company maintained a 5-star rating and a 100% employee approval rating on Glassdoor.

About Harness

Based in San Francisco, Harness is the industry's first Continuous Delivery-as-a-Service platform designed to provide a simple, safe and secure way for engineering and DevOps teams to release applications into production. Harness uses machine learning to detect the quality of deployments and automatically roll back failed ones, saving time and reducing the need for custom scripting and manual oversight. Harness' customers include Nutanix, NCR, SoulCycle, Build.com, McAfee, and Home Depot. Try Harness for free at harness.io.

SOURCE Harness

Related Links

https://www.harness.io/

