Harness to Acquire Split Software: A Game-Changing Move in Feature Management and Experimentation

Joint Solution will be Natively Integrated into the Harness Platform, Giving Software Development Teams Unparalleled Speed, Control, and Insight

SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harness, the Modern Software Delivery Platform® company, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Split Software, a leading Feature Management and Experimentation provider. This strategic move will define a new standard in software delivery, empowering companies to innovate faster and more efficiently than ever before.

Companies must adapt quickly to stay competitive in today's fast-paced digital landscape. Modern companies are transforming their software delivery processes to keep pace with the acceleration of software delivery, investing in tools that enable them to experiment, measure, and deploy new products and features without compromising customer experience or application stability.

"We've seen immense market demand from our customers for an advanced feature management solution," said Jyoti Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Harness. "We're doubling down on our Feature Management and Experimentation investment with our acquisition of Split. These critical capabilities add another robust capability to our platform, supporting the shift towards faster software delivery and adding value across the entire Software Development Lifecycle."

"The moment of feature release is a critical touchpoint between the developer and user. Our mission at Split has been to give development teams the confidence to accelerate with control and the freedom to innovate with ease. To further this mission, I couldn't think of a better partner than Harness. Harness is automating and integrating every stage of software development," said Brian Bell, CEO of Split. "Together, we will have the most comprehensive software delivery platform on the market."

With the acquisition of Split, Harness will offer a robust feature management and experimentation solution that enables customers to build, deploy, and release software while running A/B tests to experiment and measure feature adoption. Built on the foundational capabilities of Harness's AI technology, AIDA™, our joint solution will unlock the future of DevOps by delivering smart features that help developers ship with confidence. It will be integrated seamlessly into the Harness Software Delivery platform, and businesses will no longer need to purchase single-point solutions to meet their end-to-end software delivery requirements.

"We are incredibly excited to see Split join the Harness platform," said Kevin Long, VP of Engineering at ClickUp. "Modern software delivery requires complex techniques like GitOps and experimentation, and now both of these capabilities will be available as a part of a single seamlessly integrated platform. As a long-time customer of both companies, we look forward to the next generation of DevOps platform innovation as they continue to deliver cutting edge solutions to the market."

Our mission at Harness is to revolutionize software development and deployment, ensuring every team can deliver code to its users quickly, reliably, efficiently, and securely. With this acquisition, Harness reaffirms its commitment to enhancing its comprehensive software delivery platform, built with best-in-class product modules, to drive innovation and boost developer productivity.

Cooley LLP served as U.S. counsel to Harness with DLA Piper Argentina advising under Argentine law. Moelis & Company LLC served as exclusive financial advisor, and Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian LLP served as legal counsel to Split Software.

About Harness

Harness is the leading end-to-end platform for complete software delivery. It provides a simple, safe, and secure way for engineering and DevOps teams to release applications into production. Harness uses AI and machine learning to monitor the quality of deployments and automatically roll back failed ones, saving time and reducing the need for custom scripting and manual oversight, giving engineers their nights and weekends back. Harness customers accelerate deployments by up to 75%, reduce infrastructure costs by up to 60%, and decrease lead time for changes by up to 90%. Harness is based in San Francisco.

Please visit www.harness.io to learn more.

About Split

In a world where product development teams are pressured to do more with less, Split's Feature Data Platform™ gives you the confidence to move fast without breaking things or burning out. Set up feature flags and safely deploy to production, controlling who sees which features and when. Connect every flag to contextual data, so you know if your features are making things better or worse and can react without hesitation. Effortlessly conduct feature experiments like A/B tests without slowing down. Split is a feature management partner that takes the extra step with experts to support you, online courses to help you learn as you go, and a developer-oriented culture that puts customers at the center. It's why enterprises like Comcast, SAP, Rocket Mortgage, and Salesforce trust Split.

SOURCE Harness