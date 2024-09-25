Harness Unveils Major Platform Update at {unscripted} 2024 Conference, Launching Multi-Agent AI Architecture to Elevate Developer Experience

The company's most ambitious update to date introduces a library of AI assistants for DevOps, QA, and Code Generation, coupled with powerful updates designed to optimize the entire software development lifecycle, making it more efficient, cost-effective, and secure

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harness , the Modern Software Delivery Platform® company, today unveiled groundbreaking product updates at its annual {unscripted} 2024 event. The highlight of this release is a multi-agent AI architecture designed to revolutionize workflows, increase productivity, and enhance the work experience for software developers globally.

Harness is redefining its approach to AI by embedding it into the core of its platform, creating a dynamic ecosystem of AI-driven "assistants" that streamline every facet of software delivery and empower developers to focus on what they do best: building innovative software.

The initial rollout includes specialized AI solutions for DevOps, QA, and Code Generation:

Harness AI DevOps Assistant : From automating routine pipeline generation to diagnosing and repairing issues, this assistant supports developers throughout the entire software development process by optimizing workflows, tracking deployments and recommending improvements with a single click. DevOps teams can now focus on innovation rather than routine tasks.

: From automating routine pipeline generation to diagnosing and repairing issues, this assistant supports developers throughout the entire software development process by optimizing workflows, tracking deployments and recommending improvements with a single click. DevOps teams can now focus on innovation rather than routine tasks. Harness AI QA Assistant : Tailored for rapid software releases, this assistant builds self-healing test suites by using natural language processing. It enhances test creation speed by up to 80% and reduces maintenance by the same margin, ensuring high-quality applications are delivered with confidence.

: Tailored for rapid software releases, this assistant builds self-healing test suites by using natural language processing. It enhances test creation speed by up to 80% and reduces maintenance by the same margin, ensuring high-quality applications are delivered with confidence. Harness AI Code Assistant : Designed to boost developer productivity, this assistant generates code, unit tests, and relevant comments from simple descriptions, accelerating the coding process and ensuring consistent quality.

: Designed to boost developer productivity, this assistant generates code, unit tests, and relevant comments from simple descriptions, accelerating the coding process and ensuring consistent quality. Harness AI Productivity Insights: Created to help organizations measure and optimize the impact of AI Code Assistants for developers by providing accurate metrics and data to enable intelligent decision-making for organizational investments.

"DevOps teams today are overwhelmed by repetitive, time-consuming tasks that pull them away from their true purpose—innovation," said Jyoti Bansal, CEO and co-founder of Harness. "At Harness, we believe AI is not just an enhancement but an essential fabric of modern software development. These AI-powered tools are more than just productivity boosters—they are virtual expert collaborators embedded into every stage of the development process. By weaving AI deeper into the core of our platform, we're enabling engineers to transcend routine tasks, focus on creativity, and push the boundaries of what's possible in software delivery. This is the future of development: developers working hand-in-hand with AI to achieve more, faster, and with greater satisfaction."

In addition to its new AI agents, Harness introduced several new modules and enhancements to its existing platform:

Harness Database DevOps : Simplifies the deployment and governance of database changes by seamlessly integrating them into CI/CD pipelines, enhancing visibility, and automating policy enforcement.

: Simplifies the deployment and governance of database changes by seamlessly integrating them into CI/CD pipelines, enhancing visibility, and automating policy enforcement. Harness Cloud Development Environments : Offers pre-configured, remote, and secure cloud-based environments for code writing and debugging, accessible from anywhere to foster greater flexibility and higher levels of security and governance.

: Offers pre-configured, remote, and secure cloud-based environments for code writing and debugging, accessible from anywhere to foster greater flexibility and higher levels of security and governance. Harness Supply Chain Security : An upgraded module providing continuous governance, risk management, and compliance for the DevOps toolchain, ensuring security across the software supply chain.

: An upgraded module providing continuous governance, risk management, and compliance for the DevOps toolchain, ensuring security across the software supply chain. Harness Artifact Registry : A modern, integrated artifact management system that speeds up builds with industry-leading open-source scanners and end-to-end governance, scheduled to enter beta soon.

: A modern, integrated artifact management system that speeds up builds with industry-leading open-source scanners and end-to-end governance, scheduled to enter beta soon. Harness Open Source: A comprehensive software delivery platform that empowers developers to code, build, manage artifacts, and deploy software from a single, centralized environment. This platform includes shared development spaces designed to enhance collaboration and accelerate delivery.

About Harness

Harness is the leading end-to-end platform for complete software delivery. It provides a simple, safe, and secure way for engineering and DevOps teams to release applications into production. Harness uses AI and machine learning to monitor the quality of deployments and automatically roll back failed ones, saving time and reducing the need for custom scripting and manual oversight, giving engineers their nights and weekends back. Harness customers accelerate deployments by up to 75%, reduce infrastructure costs by up to 60%, and decrease lead time for changes by up to 90%. Harness is based in San Francisco.

