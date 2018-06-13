Harness Wins the Barclay 2018 Open Innovation Challenge with Game Changing Continuous Delivery-as-a-Service Solution

Mark Ashton-Rigby, Group Chief Information Officer at Barclays, said, "At Barclays, we're passionate about increasing the impact of technology. We understand that the Harness value proposition to simplify Continuous Delivery-as-a-Service has the potential to dramatically accelerate and simplify the production and delivery of our applications. It's encouraging to see such technologies transform processes that are central to companies like Barclays."

Harness' mission is to make the practice of continuous delivery accessible to every business, empowering engineering teams to move fast and ship code without the fear of failed deployments. With its Smart Automation technology, Harness provides the first ever solution to automate the entire Continuous Delivery continuum. By applying unsupervised machine learning to the process — a new technology called Continuous Verification — the platform understands an application's baseline behavior and can initiate automatic rollbacks when irregular activity, anomalies, or regressions are detected, avoiding application downtime or widespread failures. To date, Harness has reduced deployment time across its customer base from many weeks to a few hours, and has reduced errors by nearly 99 percent.

"We're thrilled that Barclays chose Harness as the winner of their Innovation Challenge," said Jyoti Bansal, Harness CEO & Co-Founder. "We created Harness in part because we recognized that organizations such as Barclays must build and deliver software at lightning speed in order to meet the demands of the business. The fact that the Barclays team recognized the key differentiators in the Harness approach to Continuous Delivery — the use of machine learning to verify production deployments and automatically roll back failures — is a tremendous validation of our vision for the platform. We look forward to deepening our relationship with the terrific Barclays team."

About Barclays

Barclays is a transatlantic consumer, corporate and investment bank offering products and services across personal, corporate and investment banking, credit cards and wealth management, with a strong presence in our two home markets of the UK and the US. With over 325 years of history and expertise in banking, Barclays operates in over 40 countries and employs approximately 85,000 people. Barclays moves, lends, invests and protects money for customers and clients worldwide.

About Harness

Based in San Francisco, Harness is the industry's first Continuous Delivery-as-a-Service platform designed to provide a simple, safe, and secure way for engineering and DevOps teams to release applications into production. Harness uses machine learning to detect the quality of deployments and automatically roll back failed ones, saving time and reducing the need for custom scripting and manual oversight. Harness was started and launched by Jyoti Bansal's BIG Labs, and is backed by top-tier venture capital firm Menlo Ventures. Follow us on Twitter and request a trial at www.harness.io.

