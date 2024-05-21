Harnessing Data for Healthcare Excellence: The Competitive Edge of OutcomeMD

CerraCap Ventures solidifies its commitment to building a healthier, secure planet by furthering its investment in the rapidly evolving landscape of digital health, OutcomeMD.

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OutcomeMD has emerged as a pioneering force, redefining the way patient-reported outcomes (PROs) are utilized in healthcare. Unlike traditional players in the market who focus primarily on aiding physicians with research, OutcomeMD has carved out a distinctive niche that promises not only enhanced medical care but also financial benefits for healthcare providers, driving widespread adoption across various medical specialties.

OutcomeMD's standout feature is its unique value proposition that financially benefits healthcare providers for actively tracking and utilizing patient-reported outcomes. This model has catalyzed mass adoption of the platform, moving beyond the limited scope of research-focused usage to become a staple in everyday clinical practice. This approach not only incentivizes thorough data collection but also enhances patient care, making it a win-win for both providers and patients.

Furthermore, OutcomeMD excels in data management with a focus on integrity and accuracy, ensuring that the insights derived are reliable and actionable. The platform's advanced technology simplifies integration and enhances user experience, making it easy for healthcare systems to adopt.

The platform's design for ease of use and rapid scalability, combined with key strategic partnerships, positions OutcomeMD to quickly expand its footprint in the healthcare industry. "CerraCap's proven sales and scale model is complementary to its expansion plan to not only extend the platform's reach but also enrich its capabilities through collaborative innovation, further solidifying its market leadership," shared Vikas Datt, Partner, CerraCap Ventures.

"CerraCap Ventures, strategic investment will propel us forward in our mission to revolutionize patient outcomes through data-driven healthcare. We are poised to set new standards in the industry, and with CerraCap's backing, we'll continue to enhance our platform and reach to deliver measurable and meaningful improvements in healthcare quality and efficiency," stated Justin Saliman, MD. Founder, OutcomeMD.

About CerraCap Ventures

CerraCap Ventures is an Orange County, California-based early-stage venture capital firm specializing in cyber security, advanced analytics, and health-tech investments. With a focus on B2B enterprise companies, CerraCap Ventures empowers high-growth innovative companies through its unique "Sales & Scale" approach, leveraging partnerships with Fortune 500 companies to drive growth and success, visit www.cerracap.com.

About OutcomeMD

OutcomeMD is the first outcome management and marketing system capable of generating consistently high engagement from healthcare professionals and patients across all medical specialties. Patients are given a fitness-tracker-like experience that helps them, and their providers, measure and track how their symptoms change over time as a result of their treatment choices. Aggregating each patient's scores and symptoms with confounding factor data and EMR data, the OutcomeMD platform provides doctors with real-time data to improve patient care decisions. OutcomeMD also helps the clinician generate revenue for obtaining good outcomes, and in doing so shifts their treatment focus from patient catering to patient care. Complication rates and overutilization of healthcare resources decrease, and overall efficiency and effectiveness of care improve. The Los Angeles-based company is working with clinicians, health systems, surgical centers, clinics, and hospitals across the United States. For more information, visit OutcomeMD.com.

Media Contact:

Nikki Arora, [email protected]

SOURCE CerraCap Ventures