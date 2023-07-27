Harnessing IoT and AI: NG911 Market Set to Transform Public Safety Landscape

27 Jul, 2023, 11:15 ET
The "Next Generation 911: The Future of Public Safety - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
NG911: Revolutionizing Public Safety with IP-Based Communications and Advanced Technologies
NG911, the next-generation emergency response system, marks a paradigm shift in the public safety landscape, catering to the dynamic demands and technologies of citizens. Unlike the legacy voice-centric E9-1-1 network, NG911 leverages internet protocol (IP)-based communications to empower first responders with enhanced speed, accuracy, and preparedness. This groundbreaking system introduces innovative features, enabling efficient relay of text, data, video, and IP-based voice calls during emergencies.
The Rise of IoT and Smart Cities: A Catalyst for NG911 Growth
The emergence of IoT, smart cities, connected vehicles, and wearables offers new growth opportunities for NG911 systems. These systems can harness and monetize connected data sources, boosting incident intelligence and situational awareness for first responders. Embracing machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions becomes crucial to manage and analyze the vast amounts of data enabled by NG911. The ability to differentiate relevant information from noise is paramount for optimizing emergency response outcomes. Cloud-based platforms for NGCS, CHE, GIS, and PSAP operational solutions have further lowered costs and accelerated innovation in NG911 systems.
Study Coverage
The study delves into the NG911 vision, its progress, and critical industry trends. It analyzes market dynamics and identifies key participants in the NG911 ecosystem, mapping their positions in the value chain. An overview of an i3-compliant NG911 system is provided, along with insights into partnerships among ecosystem participants. The study offers market metrics and forecasts for NG911 penetration and revenues from 2022 to 2027. Additionally, market share analysis for NG911 primary contract holders, NGCS providers, and CHE providers is included.
Key Topics Covered
1. NG911 Growth Environment
2.Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8
- The Impact of the Top Strategic Imperatives in Public Safety Industry
- Strategic Imperative: Transformative Mega Trends
3. The NG911 Vision
- NG911 High-level Objectives
- The Next Generation of Public Safety
- The Evolution of Traditional 911 to NG911
- NG911 Technical Discussion: The Various 'Flavors' of NG911
- Overview of an i3-compliant NG911 System
- Scope of Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Total NG911 Market
- The NG911 Ecosystem
- Segmentation & Definitions
- Company Segmentation
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Driver
- Growth Restraints
- NG911 Revenue Forecast Elements
- Revenue Forecast
- Funding - Trends & Opportunities
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecasts Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Primary NG911 Service Providers
- Competitive Environment
- Market Dynamics
- Market Metrics - Forecast Considerations
- Market Penetration Forecast
- Market Penetration Analysis
- US Market Penetration - Closed NG911 Contracts by State (2022)
- Key Considerations in a NG911 Award
- Market Share
- A Word on California's Unique NG911 Deployment Model
- Market Share Analysis
- Notable Awards, Acquisitions, and Partnerships
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - NGCS
- Competitive Environment
- Growth Metrics
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Revenue Forecast
- Market Discussion
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - CHE
- Competitive Environment
- Growth Metrics
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Revenue Forecast
- Market Discussion
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - GIS
- Competitive Environment
- Growth Metrics
- NG911 GIS Market Penetration Forecast
- Revenue Forecast
- Market Discussion
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - PSAP Operational Solutions
- Competitive Environment
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Market Discussion
10. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: NG911 Primary Service Providers
- Growth Opportunity 2: NGCS Providers
- Growth Opportunity 3: CHE Providers
- Growth Opportunity 4: GIS Providers
- Growth Opportunity 5: PSAP Operational Solutions
11. Appendix
- List of Acronyms
12. Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
13. List of Exhibits
