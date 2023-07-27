Harnessing IoT and AI: NG911 Market Set to Transform Public Safety Landscape

DUBLIN, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Next Generation 911: The Future of Public Safety - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

NG911: Revolutionizing Public Safety with IP-Based Communications and Advanced Technologies

NG911, the next-generation emergency response system, marks a paradigm shift in the public safety landscape, catering to the dynamic demands and technologies of citizens. Unlike the legacy voice-centric E9-1-1 network, NG911 leverages internet protocol (IP)-based communications to empower first responders with enhanced speed, accuracy, and preparedness. This groundbreaking system introduces innovative features, enabling efficient relay of text, data, video, and IP-based voice calls during emergencies.

The Rise of IoT and Smart Cities: A Catalyst for NG911 Growth

The emergence of IoT, smart cities, connected vehicles, and wearables offers new growth opportunities for NG911 systems. These systems can harness and monetize connected data sources, boosting incident intelligence and situational awareness for first responders. Embracing machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions becomes crucial to manage and analyze the vast amounts of data enabled by NG911. The ability to differentiate relevant information from noise is paramount for optimizing emergency response outcomes. Cloud-based platforms for NGCS, CHE, GIS, and PSAP operational solutions have further lowered costs and accelerated innovation in NG911 systems.

Study Coverage

The study delves into the NG911 vision, its progress, and critical industry trends. It analyzes market dynamics and identifies key participants in the NG911 ecosystem, mapping their positions in the value chain. An overview of an i3-compliant NG911 system is provided, along with insights into partnerships among ecosystem participants. The study offers market metrics and forecasts for NG911 penetration and revenues from 2022 to 2027. Additionally, market share analysis for NG911 primary contract holders, NGCS providers, and CHE providers is included.

Key Topics Covered

1. NG911 Growth Environment

2.Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top Strategic Imperatives in Public Safety Industry

Strategic Imperative: Transformative Mega Trends

3. The NG911 Vision

NG911 High-level Objectives

The Next Generation of Public Safety

The Evolution of Traditional 911 to NG911

NG911 Technical Discussion: The Various 'Flavors' of NG911

Overview of an i3-compliant NG911 System

Scope of Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Total NG911 Market

The NG911 Ecosystem

Segmentation & Definitions

Company Segmentation

Growth Metrics

Growth Driver

Growth Restraints

NG911 Revenue Forecast Elements

Revenue Forecast

Funding - Trends & Opportunities

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecasts Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Primary NG911 Service Providers

Competitive Environment

Market Dynamics

Market Metrics - Forecast Considerations

Market Penetration Forecast

Market Penetration Analysis

US Market Penetration - Closed NG911 Contracts by State (2022)

Key Considerations in a NG911 Award

Market Share

A Word on California's Unique NG911 Deployment Model

Unique NG911 Deployment Model Market Share Analysis

Notable Awards, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - NGCS

Competitive Environment

Growth Metrics

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Revenue Forecast

Market Discussion

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - CHE

Competitive Environment

Growth Metrics

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Revenue Forecast

Market Discussion

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - GIS

Competitive Environment

Growth Metrics

NG911 GIS Market Penetration Forecast

Revenue Forecast

Market Discussion

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - PSAP Operational Solutions

Competitive Environment

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Market Discussion

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: NG911 Primary Service Providers

Growth Opportunity 2: NGCS Providers

Growth Opportunity 3: CHE Providers

Growth Opportunity 4: GIS Providers

Growth Opportunity 5: PSAP Operational Solutions

11. Appendix

List of Acronyms

12. Next Steps

Your Next Steps

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

13. List of Exhibits

