Harnessing the Power of Real-World Data for New Therapies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insight into the impact high-quality RWD can play when bringing a new therapy to market. Attendees will learn how to evaluate real-world data (RWD) sources, specifically electronic health record (EHR) data. The featured speakers will discuss methods and opportunities for curating unstructured EHR notes data using AI to support new therapies.

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A lack of real-world data (RWD) puts any commercialization strategy on shaky ground. To stay competitive, every pharmaceutical company needs access to high-quality, recent RWD to effectively bring a therapy to market, satisfy postmarketing requirements and track early adoption post-launch. Often, this data is needed before specific J-codes are widely adopted, which leaves critical details in the clinician's free-hand notes in the electronic health record (EHR).

This webinar will discuss the opportunities in evaluating and leveraging RWD sources, including EHR unstructured clinical notes, to support business decisions surrounding a new therapy launch.

The featured speakers will also explore various methods, including the use of artificial intelligence, by which clinical notes can be curated for use at scale.

This webinar is part of the RWD in Action Series and will feature a discussion that includes:

How high-quality RWD, such as EHR data, can support site selection and patient identification for clinical trials, observational safety and efficacy studies and track real-world usage to inform sales strategies How to evaluate EHR RWD sources and unstructured note curation Case studies leveraging EHR RWD for new therapies in thyroid eye disease, etc.

Register for this webinar to learn how real-world data can guide smarter decisions when launching new therapies.

Join Michael Fronstin, Innovator in Life Sciences and Founder, Vireo Strategies LLC; Manfred Stapff, MD, PhD, Founder and Principal, Candid - Advisory Inc; Katherine Vandebelt, CEO, Van de Bytes & Mentor Advisor, PharmStars; Aracelis Torres, PhD, MPH, Senior Vice President of Data & Science, Verana Health, for the live webinar on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 1pm EST (10am PST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Harnessing the Power of Real-World Data for New Therapies.

Contact:

Vera Kovacevic

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks