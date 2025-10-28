Where Will Your CGT Study Go? Solving the Site Capacity Challenge, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights into identifying and evaluating emerging sites, including how sponsors can build trust in those that are naïve or underutilized. Attendees will explore CRO strategies to de-risk site selection, accelerate start-up activities and provide ongoing training and operational support. The featured speakers will discuss site-level best practices for creating CGT centers of excellence, fostering cross-departmental coordination and developing sustainable institutional processes. The speakers will also share insights into regulatory readiness, with practical guidance on IBC definitions, requirements and pathways to accelerate study start-up through central IBC models and concierge services.

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the cell and gene therapy (CGT) pipeline continues to expand, the industry faces a critical bottleneck: limited, CGT-experienced site capacity. Traditional sites are oversubscribed, while qualified but underutilized or naïve sites remain untapped. Sponsors require more CGT-capable centers to support safe, high-quality trials, and bridging this gap is essential to advancing CGT programs efficiently and effectively.

This webinar will bring together perspectives from a sponsor, CRO, clinical site and institutional biosafety committee (IBC) expert to explore strategies for expanding and optimizing CGT trial sites. Attendees will gain insight into:

Identifying and evaluating emerging sites , including how sponsors can build trust in those that are naïve or underutilized

, including how sponsors can build trust in those that are naïve or underutilized CRO strategies to de-risk site selection, accelerate start-up activities and provide ongoing training and operational support

to de-risk site selection, accelerate start-up activities and provide ongoing training and operational support Site-level best practices for creating CGT centers of excellence, fostering cross-departmental coordination and developing sustainable institutional processes

for creating CGT centers of excellence, fostering cross-departmental coordination and developing sustainable institutional processes Regulatory readiness, with practical guidance on IBC definitions, requirements and pathways to accelerate study start-up through central IBC models and concierge services

By examining the site capacity issue from multiple perspectives, this session will highlight actionable approaches for sponsors to expand their site networks with confidence. Attendees will leave with a clearer understanding of how to leverage untapped sites, foster collaboration and streamline study initiation, helping ensure their CGT programs have the necessary infrastructure to succeed.

Register for this webinar to learn how to expand site capacity and improve readiness for CGT clinical trials.

Join Jessica Merryfield, Vice President, Project Delivery, Cell & Gene Therapy, Premier Research; Brittany Groner, Director, Clinical Operations, BridgeBio Gene Therapy; Brian Shayota, MD, MPH, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics and Medical Genetics, University of Utah; Garry Coulson, Senior Director of Regulatory and Quality Assurance, Sabai, for the live webinar on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 11am EST (5pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Where Will Your CGT Study Go? Solving the Site Capacity Challenge.

