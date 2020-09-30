Harold Feldman Reappointed as Editor-in-Chief of the National Kidney Foundation's American Journal of Kidney Diseases

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Kidney Foundation has reappointed Harold (Harv) Feldman for a second term as Editor-in-Chief of the American Journal of Kidney Diseases (AJKD), the foundation's premier biomedical journal.

Founded in 1981, AJKD is recognized worldwide as a leading source of information devoted to clinical research and the practice of nephrology.

"It has been an honor to lead AJKD over the past several years," Dr. Feldman said. "I am delighted to be continuing the work my extraordinarily capable editorial team. I began in 2016, bringing the highest-quality clinical scholarship and educational content to the research and clinical care communities."

During his second term, which officially begins in January 2022, Dr. Feldman and his editorial team will further expand the journal's emphasis on early career researchers, broaden approaches to disseminate authors' works, offer more focused article types enriching the journal's content, expand its patient-centered focus, and implement practices that increase diversity in our editorial team and expand scientific content about the negative influence of structural bias on kidney health.

"Since its inception, AJKD has been nurtured by a succession of distinguished nephrologists, as a forum and a resource for advancing research in the field," said Kerry Willis, PhD, NKF's Chief Scientific Officer. "Under Dr. Feldman's creative leadership, AJKD has seen continued growth in the breadth and the quality of its content, and its international reach. NKF is grateful for his dedication to bringing the best research to the nephrology community, on behalf of our patients."

Dr. Feldman is the George S. Pepper Professor of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, a Professor of Biostatistics and Epidemiology, Medicine (Renal Electrolyte and Hypertension Division), and Medicine in Pediatrics at the Perelman School of Medicine of the University of Pennsylvania where he also directs the Center for Clinical Epidemiology and Biostatistics (CCEB). He also served in the role of Chair of Penn's Department of Biostatistics, Epidemiology, and Informatics between 2012 and 2019.

Dr. Feldman earned his MD in 1982 from Boston University before completing a residency in Internal Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles. He completed his fellowship training in nephrology at the University of Pennsylvania, where he also completed graduate training in clinical epidemiology. He is a member of the American Society of Clinical Investigation, the Association of American Physicians, and the American Epidemiological Society. He is past president of the American College of Epidemiology.

Among his national leadership roles, Dr. Feldman has led the Chronic Renal Insufficiency Cohort Study (CRIC) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for 20 years. It is the major national research effort aimed at making fundamental insights into the epidemiology, management, and outcomes of chronic kidney disease. Under his leadership, the CRIC Study has made numerous observations with great promise to advance the development of novel therapies to reduce morbidity in this population worldwide. Dr. Feldman's published scholarship of more than 300 research publications has appeared in many leading biomedical journals including AJKD.

Kidney Disease Facts

In the United States, 37 million adults are estimated to have chronic kidney disease—and approximately 90 percent don't know they have it. 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. are at risk for chronic kidney disease. Risk factors for kidney disease include: diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, and family history. People of Black or African American, Hispanic or Latino, American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian American, or Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander descent are at increased risk for developing the disease. Blacks or African Americans are almost 4 times more likely than White Americans to have kidney failure. Hispanics are 1.3 times more likely than non-Hispanics to have kidney failure.

