Boston-founded brands create a summer beer and co-branded line of merchandise

BOSTON, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harpoon Brewery – the maker of New England's Original IPA – and Life is Good – the positive lifestyle and apparel brand – announced today the release of their new hazy blonde ale, Summer Style. The beer comes ahead of summer, widely available now and will be sold through August.

Harpoon Brewery and Life is Good Brew Good Vibes with Summer Style (PRNewsfoto/Harpoon)

To further celebrate the people who make good times great all summer long, the two born-and-raised Boston brands are launching a line of exclusive merchandise to complete your summer style and a Good Vibes of Summer Sweepstakes, starting now, where consumers can win Good Vibes of Summer prize packs – loaded with iconic Life is Good and Harpoon summer items - and thousands of other prizes all summer long.

"We know that our customers look for the perfect sipping companion for their various summer activities – whether it be cracking a cold one on a warm Friday evening, a cookout with friends or a trip to the beach on a summer day. Summer Style is exactly what consumers want to be reaching for in warmer months – a refreshing, light blonde ale that is approachable for all," said Dan Kenary, CEO and Co-Founder of Mass. Bay Brewing Company. "Life is Good is another iconic Boston-based brand that shares our mission of making good times, even better, making them a great partner as we ramp up for summer."

Beyond the beer, Harpoon Brewery and Life is Good are launching the Good Vibes of Summer sweepstakes packed with prizes. The sweepstakes can be found at www.HarpoonSummerSweeps.com for consumers 21+ to enter now through August 1st. Customers can enter to win a variety of prizes, including a Harpoon branded Yeti cooler, Life is Good branded beach chairs, co-branded Harpoon and Life is Good merchandise and rebates or promo codes for both brands.

The co-branded Life is Good and Harpoon merchandise will start summer with good vibes offering a collection of new products. The unique merchandise puts a fun spin on the classic Life is Good and Harpoon Brewery favorites with t-shirts, hats, Sea Bag ® beverage buckets and more. The merchandise will range in price from $29.50 - $75. Consumers can find the merchandise shop starting now on the Life Is Good website at https://www.lifeisgood.com/collabs/harpoon/ and Harpoon Brewery website at https://shop.harpoonbrewery.com/collections/life-is-good-x-harpoon.

"The Harpoon Summer Style is the perfect complement to our laid-back, Life is Good vibes," said Life is Good president Tom Hassell. "We're proud to collaborate with Harpoon, another Boston-based company that prioritizes craftsmanship and quality. This beer is for people who love to be outdoors and embrace the best that summer has to offer, making it perfect for our community."

The Summer Style beer is a 5% ABV hazy blonde ale with a refreshing and approachable taste and a soft, light and crisp finish. Summer Style is offered in 12- and 6-pack 12oz bottles, a 12-pack of 12oz cans, and will be available on tap at select locations.

Harpoon's Summer Style is available now starting today. To find the brew near you, check out the Harpoon Beer Finder: https://www.harpoonbrewery.com/beer-finder/.

About the Harpoon Brewery

The Harpoon Brewery was founded in 1986 by beer lovers who wanted more and better beer options. When the Brewery was founded, Harpoon was issued Brewing Permit #001 by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, since it was the first to brew commercially in Boston after a dormant period of about 25 years. Since then, it has expanded to a second brewery in Windsor, VT. Harpoon's line of craft beer features its award-winning IPA and seasonal beers, along with special limited releases. In 2014, Harpoon became an employee-owned company.

About Life is Good

Life is Good is the original positive lifestyle brand dedicated to spreading the power of optimism through art and message. The company donates 10 percent of annual net profits to The Life is Good Playmaker Project. Through this work, they are able to help over 1 million kids in need each year. Life is Good® is a registered trademark of The Life is Good Company. Visit LifeisGood.com for more details, and follow Life is Good on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram , and TikTok.

SOURCE Harpoon