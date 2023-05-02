Harpoon Brewery Releases Two New Light Beers: American Flyer Light and American Flyer Lager

$1 of each case sold will benefit the families of US Service Members and Veterans

BOSTON, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harpoon Brewery – the maker of New England's Original IPA – announces the release of two new lager beers, American Flyer Light and American Flyer Lager. $1 of each case sold will support military families and those of fallen or disabled service members and first responders. American Flyer Light is a light lager that benefits Folds of Honor. American Flyer Lager is a golden lager and benefits Fisher House Foundation.

"As a company that proudly employs several veterans, we have brewed up something special: two new light and refreshing lagers, American Flyer Light and American Flyer Lager, that help support the families of the American military, service members, veterans, and first responders year-round," said Dan Kenary, CEO and Co-Founder of Mass. Bay Brewing Company. "Folds of Honor and Fisher House Foundation are doing incredible work in support of families of American patriots – we're proud to give back to these nonprofits and amplify their mission."

American Flyer Light is a flavorful yet crushable light lager coming in at 4.2% ABV. American Flyer Light is brewed in partnership with Folds of Honor, which helps provide academic scholarships to families of fallen or disabled service members and first responders. With every case sold, $1 will go to Folds of Honor. With just 120 calories per can, this crisp and golden light lager is sold in 12-pack 12oz cans and 6-pack 12oz bottles.

"Harpoon Brewery is now aiding Folds of Honor by donating a generous portion of their new product back towards the organization," said 2019 Folds of Honor scholarship recipient Camille Banks. "Each purchase will generate financial support for Folds of Honor and educational scholarships for so many. I want to extend my sincere thanks to Harpoon Brewery again for their wonderful support."

American Flyer Lager is a bright, crisp and full-flavored golden lager at 5% ABV. $1 from each case equivalent from American Flyer Lager will be donated to Fisher House Foundation to help support the foundation's efforts to provide temporary free lodging for families of patients receiving medical care at major military and VA medical centers across the country. American Flyer Lager will be available in 12-pack 12oz cans.

"Fisher House Foundation appreciates that Harpoon has supported nonprofits for years and are thrilled with this newest effort," said David A. Coker, President of Fisher House Foundation. "Harpoon truly understands that our military and veteran community deserves to be honored and how important it is to provide the resources to help them heal."

Harpoon's American Flyer Light and American Flyer Lager are both available now starting today for $13.99 - $14.99. To find the two new brews near you, check out the Harpoon beer finder: https://www.harpoonbrewery.com/beer-finder/.

About the Harpoon Brewery

The Harpoon Brewery was founded in 1986 by beer lovers who wanted more and better beer options. When the Brewery was founded, Harpoon was issued Brewing Permit #001 by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, since it was the first to brew commercially in Boston after a dormant period of about 25 years. Since then, it has expanded to a second brewery in Windsor, VT. Harpoon's line of craft beer features its award-winning IPA and seasonal beers, along with special limited releases. In 2014, Harpoon became an employee-owned company.

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members who have fallen or been disabled while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Beginning in 2022, it expanded its mission to include first responders. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school and post-graduate work, including a master's degree, doctorate, or professional program. Funds for a second bachelor's degree or trade/technical program certification are also available. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded about 44,000 scholarships totaling about $200 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 41 percent are minorities. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on GuideStar. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. He is currently stationed at Headquarters Air Force Recruiting Service Detachment 1, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit foldsofhonor.org.

About Fisher House Foundation

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of 94 comfort homes where military and veteran families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical centers nationwide, and in Europe, close to the medical center or hospital they serve. Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites, with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since inception, the program has saved military and veteran families an estimated $575 million in out-of-pocket costs for lodging and transportation. For more information visit www.fisherhouse.org.

SOURCE Harpoon