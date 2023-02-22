Harpoon Launches its First THC-Based Beverage: Rec. Weed

Harpoon Brewery crafted for a different kind of buzz, Rec. Weed is a new kind of THC beverage that invites fans to savor its non-alc, low-calorie, innovative recipe

BOSTON, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harpoon Brewery – the maker of New England's first IPA – is dipping their toes into new territory with the launch of their first THC-based beverage: Rec. Weed. Made in partnership with Massachusetts' Novel Beverage Company, Rec. Weed is a hop-forward yet approachable beverage made with 5 milligrams of THC, real passionfruit puree, green tea, and hops at only 25 calories and 3 grams of sugar per can. With tropical juiciness and citrusy hop notes, Rec. Weed has a clean, crisp finish that encourages consumers to kick back at the end of a long day and unwind with a new kind of drink in their hand.

"The adult beverage space is constantly evolving. With THC now legalized in states across much of the country – especially here in the Northeast – we saw not only high demand for a THC-based beverage, but an opportunity to experiment in a way that would uniquely leverage our strengths in the beer world," said Dan Kenary, CEO and co-founder of Harpoon. "We knew we had to find the right partner to help craft Rec. Weed, and Novel Beverage Co.'s vast knowledge of the industry and strong New England roots made them the ideal team to work with on this release."

Rec. Weed is brewed similarly to a session ale but without fermentation, meaning it has no alcohol content. The process starts with a base of green tea and a bit of added sugar, followed by the cold steeping of Citra and other West Coast hop oils and passionfruit puree. After the steeping process, THC is added to the liquid base, and the beverage is carbonated like a traditional beer. This process imparts minimal THC flavor or aroma. And because the THC is absorbed into the liquid, people feel its effects quicker than with more common edibles.

"Our consumers come to us with an innate curiosity to try new THC products from brands they can trust. Rec. Weed meets them at the intersection of what they want – a buzz through a non-alcoholic and low-calorie beverage that doesn't sacrifice on taste," Donald Wyse, COO of Seagrass Dispensary in Salem, MA. "Both Harpoon's and Novel Beverage Co.'s expertise in their respective fields contributed to creating an exciting product we know our consumers will love. We're excited to roll Rec. Weed out."

The launch of Rec. Weed marks the second step into marijuana-inspired products for Harpoon's parent company, Mass. Bay Brewing Company, with the first being Long Trail's CBD Seltzer. The CBD seltzers are non-alcoholic, hemp-infused seltzers that pay homage to a classic Long Trail flavor. They are available in the following flavors: Raspberry Lime, Blueberry Melon and Blackberry. Long Trail's CBD Seltzer can be purchased at Long Trail Tap Room in Bridgewater Corners, VT and is also distributed in MA, VT, RI, CT, and NJ. Find it today using the Long Trail Beer Finder.

Rec. Weed will be available in 12 oz. slim cans with a suggested retail price of $6.99. It will be available year-round at recreational dispensaries throughout Massachusetts. Must be 21+ to purchase. Visit www.drinkrecweed.com for more information.

About the Harpoon Brewery:

The Harpoon Brewery was founded in 1986 by beer lovers who wanted more and better beer options. When the Brewery was founded, Harpoon was issued Brewing Permit #001 by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, since it was the first to brew commercially in Boston after a dormant period of about 25 years. Since then, it has expanded to a second brewery in Windsor, VT. Harpoon's line of craft beer features its award-winning IPA and seasonal beers, along with special limited releases. In 2014, Harpoon became an employee-owned company.

About Novel Beverage Company:

Novel Beverage Co. (Novel) is the northeast United States premier manufacturer of THC infused beverages. Operating state-of-the-art production and packaging facilities in Scarborough, Maine and Salisbury, Massachusetts, Novel is locally owned and operated, with a team combining decades of experience in both cannabis and beverage production to bring safe, consistent, delicious ready-to-drink beverages dosed with just the right amount of THC. Novel's diverse line of products can be found in most adult use cannabis retail stores.

