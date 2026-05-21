Harrah's Resort Southern California Debuts "Fun is Boring" Campaign

FUNNER, Calif., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Harrah's Resort Southern California , the award-winning resort and casino located in the official city of Funner, CA, debuted its new brand campaign, "Fun is Boring." This launch serves as the next evolution of the resort's signature "Funner" identity, which was first introduced in 2016.

Harrah's Resort Southern California

A Decade of "Funner" Innovation (2016–2026)

On August 1, 2016, the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians officially renamed the resort's land to Funner, CA. This unique civic identity allowed Harrah's Resort Southern California to differentiate itself within the competitive regional gaming market. Over the last decade, Funner was led by a succession of celebrity mayors, including David Hasselhoff, Rob Riggle, Jane Lynch, and Martin Short.

Market Evolution and Property Enhancements

The "Funner" era has seen a massive evolution of the property's footprint. Since the brand's inception in 2016, the resort has shifted from a regional casino to a premier Southern California destination, highlighted by:

Culinary : The 2022 addition of the world's largest Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN, alongside new outlets like KJ Chinese Restaurant, Smashburger, and the soon-to-open Tierra y Mar (July 2026).

: The 2022 addition of the world's largest Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN, alongside new outlets like KJ Chinese Restaurant, Smashburger, and the soon-to-open Tierra y Mar (July 2026). Gaming & Wellness : A recent $13.1M high-limit area renovation and a complete reimagining of wellness offerings, including a fitness center rebuild, spa renovation, and the addition of a nature trail.

: A recent $13.1M high-limit area renovation and a complete reimagining of wellness offerings, including a fitness center rebuild, spa renovation, and the addition of a nature trail. Accommodations: A full renovation of the South Tower and a $24 million, top-to-bottom refresh of the Dive Inn rooms.

"'Fun' has become a participation trophy," said Jill Barrett, Senior Vice President and General Manager. "At Harrah's Resort Southern California, we aren't interested in just meeting expectations; we're here to create the kind of unforgettable memories that stay with you. As we approach a decade of Funner, we want to remind our guests that if they just want 'fun,' they can go to a dentist's waiting room. If they want to feel alive, they belong here."

New "Un-Boring" Guest Experiences

Harrah's Resort SoCal is rolling out several new activations to coincide with the "Fun is Boring" launch:

"Hijack a Tuesday" Room Package: An adults-only (21+) midweek escape, available every Tuesday from June 16 to Sept. 29, that includes a premier room and reserved poolside cabana, with rates starting at $350.

An adults-only (21+) midweek escape, available every Tuesday from June 16 to Sept. 29, that includes a premier room and reserved poolside cabana, with rates starting at $350. The Hotel Key Card Ballot: Guests can vote on upcoming property experiences by dropping their room keys into designated receptacles.

Guests can vote on upcoming property experiences by dropping their room keys into designated receptacles. Funner Beer : A custom 16-oz. brew created in partnership with Rincon Brewery, available this summer at all resort bars and the Emporium retail store.

: A custom 16-oz. brew created in partnership with Rincon Brewery, available this summer at all resort bars and the Emporium retail store. A Toast to Irony Drink Menu : Inspired by the "boring" scenarios depicted in the campaign's new TV spots, guests can soon sip on a specialty 'Fun is Boring' drink menu named after the most mundane activities imaginable.

: Inspired by the "boring" scenarios depicted in the campaign's new TV spots, guests can soon sip on a specialty 'Fun is Boring' drink menu named after the most mundane activities imaginable. 10-Year "Funnerversary" & Mayor's Millions : On Saturday, June 27, the resort will celebrate its 10th anniversary with the "Mayor's Millions" event. The celebration features a neon dance party and hourly drawings from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., where ten winners will each receive $50,000 in cash and be designated "Mayor for a Day" with a VIP stay in the Mayoral Suite.

On Saturday, June 27, the resort will celebrate its 10th anniversary with the "Mayor's Millions" event. The celebration features a neon dance party and hourly drawings from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., where ten winners will each receive $50,000 in cash and be designated "Mayor for a Day" with a VIP stay in the Mayoral Suite. The Best is Yet to Come: These launches are just the beginning. Guests can expect a continuous rollout of "un-boring" experiences throughout the year and into 2027, including an all-new line of "Fun is Boring" merchandise.

For more information on Harrah's Resort Southern California, please visit harrahssocal.com .

SOURCE Harrah’s Resort Southern California