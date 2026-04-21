Harrington Discovery Institute Opens Call for 2027 Harrington Scholar-Innovator Award

Unique program for physician-scientists to advance promising discoveries into medicines

CLEVELAND, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals is now accepting full applications for the 2027 Harrington Scholar-Innovator Award for physician-scientists. The award offers successful applicants multiple opportunities for funding in addition to expertise from pharma-experienced leaders with a track record of bringing drugs to market. Intellectual property rights are retained by the award recipient and/or their institution. Up to 12 Scholar-Innovators will be selected to receive:

Drug and business development support from Harrington's Therapeutics Development Center advisors;

from Harrington's Therapeutics Development Center advisors; $100,000 guaranteed grant award;

Opportunity to compete for acceleration funds up to $300,000 ;

; Opportunity to qualify for investment funds typically up to $2MM.

The call is open to physician-scientists at accredited academic medical centers, research institutions and universities in the United States and Canada. Applicants must have a doctorate in medicine. Selection criteria include innovation, creativity and the potential for clinical impact. Award recipients will be selected by Harrington Discovery Institute's Scientific Advisory Board and announced in March 2027.

The deadline to submit a full application is June 22, 2026. Learn more and apply to the 2027 Scholar-Innovator Award at HarringtonDiscovery.org/Scholar-Innovators.

About Harrington Discovery Institute

Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals in Cleveland, Ohio aims to advance academic discoveries into medicines to address unmet need. It was created in 2012 with a $50 million founding gift from the Harrington family and has supported more than 200 scientists throughout the US, UK, and Canada. Harrington Discovery Institute uses an innovation model that surrounds scientists with drug development and business expertise and employs both philanthropic funding and catalytic investment capital to advance projects into the clinic and through commercialization. For more information, visit: HarringtonDiscovery.org| LinkedIn | X

SOURCE Harrington Discovery Institute