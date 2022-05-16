Harris & Harris Signs with Prodigal to Fuel Customer Empathy and Industry Partnership

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harris and Harris, a leader in account receivables management with clients in healthcare, utilities, and government, has partnered with Prodigal to continue the firm's commitment to improving the customer experience through analytics and technology.

Prodigal provides Harris & Harris with both a robust voice analytics solution and a suite of productivity tools in ProVoice and ProNotes.

Both products will strengthen their already robust quality assurance across the entire organization and improve the agent footprint post-implementation, providing additional support for Harris & Harris in the firm's go-to-market strategies.

Harris & Harris is ahead of the curve in analytics, technology use, and security compliance. The firm uses technology and optimized processes to increase productivity and quality assurance, and most importantly, to increase agent focus on client and consumer collaboration, which supports its ability to provide custom-crafted solutions for revenue recapture.

Prodigal translates customer interactions to insights, meeting the growing need for accurate intelligence across healthcare, consumer lending, and account receivables industries.

In addition to consumer experience benefits, Harris & Harris leaders can expect productivity benefits across its agent footprint as insights empower agents with after-call summaries and next-action prompts.

Harris & Harris values data visualization and invests heavily in quality assurance methods and tools, and meets the highest standards in the industry when it comes to information security. The Prodigal partnership was a clear next step to support the firm's commitment to its core values and its clients.

Prodigal's deep interaction analytics and complete QA coverage bring better attention to the consumer and help agents offer in-call empathy. The results will perfectly support the Harris & Harris Guarantee: to prioritize dignity and respect of each customer above anything else because effective communication and collaboration will always result in positive outcomes.

Shantanu Gangal, CEO and Co-Founder of Prodigal, said, "We're thrilled to bring Prodigal's known results in improving operations and experience to the table to support Harris & Harris in their mission to care for customers."

Sal Hazday, Harris & Harris Chief Executive Officer, said, "At Harris & Harris, our clients and their customers — or patients in the healthcare industry — come first. Delivering accurate, efficient, and productive interactions while maintaining care and compassion is our priority. The implementation of Prodigal's AI & ML products is yet another example of our industry leadership and differentiation that is setting new standards for enhancing the customer experience."

Harris & Harris is a firm of over 500 employees, including receivables professionals and customer care representatives, who employ the latest technology and best ethical practices to help its clients recover revenue and provide world class customer service.

Prodigal has redefined technology's role in customer care, pioneering a new category of intelligence for financial and healthcare services. The Company uses AI and ML to deliver insights that maximize revenue, optimize operations, and minimize compliance risk for its customers. Prodigal's global team is headquartered in Mountain View, California. Prodigal is backed by Menlo Ventures, Accel and Y Combinator. For more information about Prodigal, please visit prodigaltech.com and follow us @prodigaltech.

Media contact:

Smeet Bhatt

[email protected]

650-437-5532

SOURCE Prodigal