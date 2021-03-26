Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11 Reaches Major Milestones in Creation of New Ambulance Service

HOUSTON, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harris County's Emergency Services District No. 11 (ESD 11) has been granted an EMS provider license by the State of Texas, moving the District one step closer in its plan to directly provide emergency medical services to approximately 600,000 people in North Harris County by September 2021.

"From the very beginning, our number one commitment has been to the people of this community – to design and build an emergency medical services system they not only need, but one that they deserve," said ESD 11 Executive Director Doug Hooten. "This license is a very big and important steppingstone in reaching that goal."

To obtain the license, ESD 11 was required to complete the State's rigorous application process, which includes providing information critical for running the service, including a staffing plan, treatment and transport protocols, vehicle and medical equipment lists, certificates of insurance, quality assurance protocols and a disaster response plan.

At its regular Board of Commissioners meeting on March 18th, ESD 11 announced other significant milestones, including:

The first batch of the District's new, state-of-the-art ambulances is now in production. In all, ESD 11 expects to have 40 new ambulances ready to put in service in September (28 on the street and 12 in reserve).

ESD 11 has been issued a National Provider Identifier (NPI), a unique identification number for all health care providers covered under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

About Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11

Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11 provides emergency medical services to over 600,000 people across more than 177 square miles of North Harris County. With a service area larger than Atlanta, Georgia, ESD11 is the largest emergency services district by population in Texas. The ESD11 Board of Commissioners is comprised of five publicly elected officials. ESD11 is committed to providing superior emergency medical care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

