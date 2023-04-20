Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. Recovers $1.1 million for Santa Clara County Client

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jerome Bellotti of Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. recovers $1.1 million for client Tommie Harris during litigation.

Plaintiff Tommie Harris came to a stop in traffic on the Highway when he was rear ended by the truck of Defendant Martin Scott, who was on his way to a jobsite. As a result of this crash, Mr. Harris sustained serious injuries, including post-concussive syndrome, seizures, convergence insufficiency, suicidal ideations, depression, and anxiety.

Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. Recovers $1.1 million for Alameda County Client

Desperate to find a cure for his debilitating symptoms, Harris began an exhaustive course of treatment, consisting of neurological consultations. As his symptoms persisted, he was forced to seek emergency treatment on numerous occasions.

Harris continues to struggle with his injuries. His traumatic brain injury lost him his career, his home, and his relationship. Due to his severe post-concussive syndrome, he may never regain his ability to work as he did prior to the accident.

The defendants' pre-suit offer was $5,861.00. At the time, it was believed there was only $100,000.00 in available insurance.

Jerome Bellotti of Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. aggressively fought to prove that Defendant Scott was in the course and scope of his employment with 4Leaf Inc., at the time of the accident. Further, 4Leaf Inc.'s failure to properly train and supervise their employees played a key role in this car crash.

This effort contributed to a settlement of nearly 200 times what could have otherwise been attained for the Plaintiff.

Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. tirelessly put pressure on the defense to secure a $1.1 million settlement for their client.

SOURCE Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc.