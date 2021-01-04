Harris-Stowe State University Partners with ParkMobile for Contactless Parking Payments on Campus

ParkMobile is the #1 parking app in the U.S., with over 20 million users, and is available for both iPhone and Android devices. To pay for parking with the ParkMobile app, a user enters the zone number posted on the stickers and signs around the parking space. The user then selects the amount of time needed and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device.

The launch of ParkMobile at Harris-Stowe State University expands the company's footprint in Missouri. There are over 386,000 ParkMobile users across the state with availability in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia, as well as several universities including Saint Louis University and Missouri University of Science and Technology. Beyond the state, the ParkMobile app can also be used to pay for parking in over 400 cities across the U.S. like Pittsburgh, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Indianapolis, Washington, DC, and many more.

"We are pleased to offer the ParkMobile app as an easy and safe way to pay for parking around campus," said Chief Eric Sullivan. "This will improve the university parking experience for our visitors as well as the faculty, staff, and students."

"ParkMobile is excited to add Harris-Stowe State University to our network in Missouri," says Jon Ziglar, ParkMobile CEO. "We have hundreds of thousands of users in the state who will now have a convenient way to pay for parking when they visit the campus."

ParkMobile, LLC, is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

