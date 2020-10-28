Harrison County Selects OnSolve To Power Alert Harrison County, An Emergency Notification and Public Warning System for Local Residents

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OnSolve, a leading critical event management provider for government entities, enterprises and SMB organizations, today announced that Harrison County, Indiana, selected OnSolve's cloud-based critical communications technology, CodeRED®, to power Alert Harrison County. With Alert Harrison County, local public safety officials can now easily deliver geo-targeted, time-sensitive information via phone, email, SMS and more to residents to advise them of impending emergencies like natural disasters or major police incidents to keep them safe, informed, and assured.

"We're proud to partner with OnSolve to launch Alert Harrison County," said Harrison County EMA Director Greg Reas. "During these unprecedented times, OnSolve is key to managing crises and keeping our residents safe. The technology notifies us of events such as COVID-19 updates, active shooter situations, severe weather alerts and more. In each circumstance, every minute matters, so having reliable and well-tuned notification services at the ready will help us prepare for the unexpected."

Alert Harrison County, powered by OnSolve's critical communications technology, will enable the Harrison County Emergency Management Agency to leverage:

The Integrated Public Alert & Warning System (IPAWS) system , as OnSolve guides Harrison County through the process with its FEMA IPAWS implementation experts.

, as OnSolve guides through the process with its FEMA IPAWS implementation experts. The fastest weather warning notifications , with automated alerts such as tornado warnings, delivered in real-time to residents.

, with automated alerts such as tornado warnings, delivered in real-time to residents. Unlimited access to geo-targeted alerting and notification technology, powered by ESRI®, the most powerful mapping and spatial data analytics technology available.

powered by ESRI®, the most powerful mapping and spatial data analytics technology available. Single sign-on option s, allowing residents to utilize Facebook, Google or Twitter to access the registration portal.

s, allowing residents to utilize Facebook, Google or Twitter to access the registration portal. Access to a library of message templates, enabling message creation and delivery for multiple scenarios easier and faster.

enabling message creation and delivery for multiple scenarios easier and faster. Easy user opt-ins, with 'Text to Enroll' features that include mobile phone and Internet enrollment options, residents can select which notifications they would like to receive.

With the longest history of successful implementations and innovation in the industry, OnSolve's CodeRED is the leading provider of emergency notification and alerting for the public sector. Government agencies of all types can easily deliver geo-targeted, time-sensitive information to any individual opting into the service.

"When unexpected events occur, time-tested critical communications technology like CodeRED is crucial to giving residents vital information when they need it most," said OnSolve Chief Executive Officer Mark Herrington. "We're proud to partner with Harrison County and we're excited to work with county executives to keep their community informed and protected during critical events."

OnSolve's critical communications technology is relied upon by thousands of customers throughout North America to deliver their critical communications. With dedicated customer support and redundant data centers with failover capabilities to ensure messages are sent, OnSolve ensures that customers are alerted of emergency news when it matters the most.

About OnSolve

With over two billion notifications sent annually and over 60 years of proven support to both the public and private sectors, OnSolve delivers critical event management solutions backed by unmatched industry expertise, which gives our customers the ability to proactively keep everyone informed, instill confidence, foster teamwork, mitigate disruptions, improve operational outcomes, protect assets, and save lives. We do that through a SaaS-based global portfolio that delivers scalable, easy-to-deploy-and-use solutions for the rapid and secure exchange of vital information and coordination among organizations, people, devices and partners, regardless of the situation or level of need.

About Harrison County Emergency Management Agency

The Harrison County Emergency Management Agency is responsible for strategic planning and organizational management of natural and man-made disasters including acts of terrorism occurring in Harrison County. Harrison County's Emergency Management Agency works closely with state and federal agencies such as FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security.

