OnSolve® Exclusive Report Highlights Urgent Need to Move from Risk Prevention to Resilience Management

Fifty-six percent of corporate executives and 53 percent of federal leaders say their top priority this year is preparing for a physical threat that puts employee safety or operations at risk

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OnSolve, a leading critical event management provider that helps organizations mitigate physical threats and remain agile when a crisis strikes, today announced the release of its exclusive and proprietary 2024 OnSolve Global Risk Impact Report. The findings highlight the unanticipated impacts of physical threats and the urgent need for organizations to shift from risk prevention to resilience management, a proactive approach to threat mitigation built on rapid discovery and rapid recovery.

Key insights from the report include:

Ninety-nine percent of executives and 100 percent of US. government leaders say their organization or agency experienced a physical threat in the last 24 months.

At the same time, 63 percent of executives and 51 percent of federal leaders say they have experienced unanticipated impacts "most of the time" or "always" caused by physical threats.

Despite this, just 23 percent of executives and six percent of federal leaders say they are proactive about identifying risks.

In addition, only 45 percent of executives have a mitigation plan in place for natural disasters – the top physical threat on their radar for 2024.

Seventy-two percent of state and local leaders say the biggest risk in 2024 is crime, but only 63 percent have a mitigation plan for it in place. This further emphasizes the need for government leaders to refocus and prepare for unanticipated top threats.

As executives and government leaders head further into 2024, preparing for a physical threat crisis that puts employee safety or operations at risk is a high priority.

"Once again, we've uncovered findings from our data that are of great significance to risk and emergency leaders. And one point is clear: To ensure a more resilient world, we need to work together to become more proactive about identifying threats," said Mark Herrington, CEO, OnSolve. "The lives and livelihoods of people everywhere depend on our ability to expand our mindset from risk prevention to resilience management. With the help of technology, organizations can prepare more effectively, discover risk faster and accelerate recovery."

Other highlights of the OnSolve report include:

Lack of adequate technology and training remain significant gaps toward achieving resilience management. Forty-five percent of executives identified inadequate threat monitoring and detection as the biggest challenge or barrier to improving their resilience program at their organization. Federal leaders also cited a lack of technology as the biggest challenge to improving resilience, while state and local leaders said limited upskilling or training is the biggest gap.

Leaders acknowledge the importance of technology to improve their ability to prepare for and respond to threats. All federal leaders and 90 percent of executives and state and local leaders said they plan on investing in technology for physical threat mitigation in 2024.

Historical threat data and real-time risk intelligence are proactive and foundational building blocks to accelerate discovery leading to faster recovery. This year's report includes deep dives into OnSolve Risk Intelligence data on four risk case studies: Natural disasters, crime, geopolitical unrest and the 2020 U.S. presidential election. These analyses demonstrate how critical event management technology can help organizations and agencies make the shift to resilience management.

To learn more about how to close the preparedness gap and shift from risk prevention to resilience management, please visit www.onsolve.com.

Methodology

This research study explores risks that OnSolve detected across various timeframes and locations, that had the potential to impact its customers. The data in this report was gathered using OnSolve Risk Intelligence, an AI-powered technology that monitors more than 50 risk categories of physical threats across 159 countries in real time. OnSolve Risk Intelligence detected more than 50 million reports of global events from January 1, 2020, to December 31, 2023, using AI and analyst-vetted information pulled from data sources that include local fire, police and emergency medical services departments; weather reports and alerts from government and non-government verified sources; federal government agencies such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Homeland Security and other crisis management entities; local, national and international news; and critical event reports from verified social media feeds.

OnSolve commissioned three surveys, conducted from December 16, 2023, through January 2, 2024, of 234 executives, 51 federal leaders, and 104 state and local government leaders to examine their risk resilience maturity levels. The surveys were conducted by Atomik Research, a full-service market research company.

About OnSolve

OnSolve® is a leading critical event management provider that proactively mitigates physical threats, allowing organizations to remain agile when a crisis strikes. Using the most trusted expertise and reliable AI-powered risk intelligence, critical communications and incident management technology, the OnSolve Platform enables enterprises, SMB organizations and all levels of government to detect, anticipate and mitigate physical threats that impact their people, places and property.

With billions of alerts sent annually and proven support for both the public and private sectors, OnSolve is used by thousands of entities to save lives, protect communities, safeguard critical infrastructure and enable agility for the organizations that power our economy. For more information, please visit www.onsolve.com.

Additional Resources:

Follow OnSolve on X - https://twitter.com/onsolve

Follow OnSolve on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/onsolve/

Like OnSolve on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/onsolve

SOURCE OnSolve