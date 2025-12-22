HarrisQuest's QuestDIY Launches New AI-Powered Reporting Capabilities with Industry Leading Partner, Displayr, Allowing Clients to Dive Deeper into Survey Insights

Empowering users to explore survey data faster and more deeply — all within QuestDIY

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HarrisQuest, part of The Marketing Cloud within the Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) network announced a new QuestDIY product integration with analysis and reporting powered by Displayr, the leading analysis and reporting solution for fast insights. This new integration creates deeper reporting and data visualization capabilities within the QuestDIY platform and further eliminates barriers to fast, high-quality research.

Consumer expectations are changing quickly, and brands need to innovate faster to stay competitive in this budget-conscious market. According to a recent QuestDIY survey, 61% of consumers say they are willing to switch to a competitor that is offering more innovative products or services. Keeping a pulse on consumer expectations and behaviors is crucial right now.

The AI-powered survey builder in QuestDIY makes building research-sound, bias-free surveys a quick process allowing users to launch surveys in minutes. With the new Displayr integration, QuestDIY users can easily keep a pulse on consumer insights—allowing them to dig deeper into survey results and uncover the opinions and behaviors that drive faster, smarter business decisions. This new partnership with Displayr creates new opportunities for both QuestDIY and Displayr users to access best-in-class reporting and visualizations capabilities and explore survey findings.

"This integration gives our customers a significant advantage—they can now move from survey design to actionable insights in a fraction of the time, without managing multiple tools or vendors. Displayr's analysis power combined with QuestDIY's ease of use creates an end-to-end experience that's both powerful and accessible," said Gary Topiol, Managing Director at QuestDIY.

"Displayr is all about moving from data to answers quickly and confidently. This partnership gives more people the ability to do exactly that. Our customers rely on us for deep analysis, fast reporting, and, increasingly, AI that lets them interact with their data more naturally," said Matilda Sarah, VP of Sales & Marketing at Displayr. "By bringing Displayr into QuestDIY, users get a faster and more intuitive way to explore their results, and when they're ready for the full conversational experience and advanced workflows, they can unlock the complete Displayr platform."

Key benefits of the Displayr integration include:

Integrated dashboard: Access Displayr's powerful reporting and data visualization suite within the QuestDIY reporting dashboard allowing all users to easily drill down into survey results.

Access Displayr's powerful reporting and data visualization suite within the QuestDIY reporting dashboard allowing all users to easily drill down into survey results. Explore function: Use filters to dive into survey responses by demographics, generate new visualizations and tables, easily create crosstabs, and copy views to other questions.

Use filters to dive into survey responses by demographics, generate new visualizations and tables, easily create crosstabs, and copy views to other questions. Edit mode: Bring data to life with the addition of the Displayr Edit mode allowing users to conduct advanced analysis, create custom visualizations, dive deeper with multiple crosstabs, and access the full suite of Displayr capabilities.

Bring data to life with the addition of the Displayr Edit mode allowing users to conduct advanced analysis, create custom visualizations, dive deeper with multiple crosstabs, and access the full suite of Displayr capabilities. Flexible exporting: Export survey results as fully editable visualizations in PowerPoint, PDFs and Excel files for further analysis or share a link to the live dashboard.

Export survey results as fully editable visualizations in PowerPoint, PDFs and Excel files for further analysis or share a link to the live dashboard. AI enhanced reporting: Save time and streamline your workflow with Displayr's new AI-powered analysis and reporting tools. QuestDIY subscription customers can now use AI to clean data, run reports, perform analyses, build charts, and conduct statistical tests — all within the platform. These capabilities reduce the time spent on manual reporting, freeing users to focus on insights that move their business forward.

Learn more about how QuestDIY with analysis and reporting powered by Displayr can unlock richer, faster insights at https://harrisquest.com/suite/questdiy.

About Displayr

Displayr is the AI-powered analysis and reporting platform that helps teams get from data to answer fast. With deep analytics, automated reporting, and new conversational AI capabilities, Displayr makes it easy to explore data, uncover insights, and produce high-quality, decision-ready outputs. Trusted globally by researchers and insights teams, Displayr delivers speed, clarity, and analytical rigor in one platform.

About The Marketing Cloud

The Marketing Cloud (formerly Stagwell Marketing Cloud) is a data-driven suite of AI-powered SaaS and service solutions built for the modern marketer. Powered by proprietary data and advanced tools spanning research, communications, creative, and media, it enables organizations to achieve measurable business outcomes by making smarter decisions, faster. The Marketing Cloud was born out of Stagwell's (NASDAQ: STGW) award-winning network, known for delivering creative performance for ambitious brands.

