Harrow Beijing Students Crowned in IGCSE and A-Level Exams

Students were also awarded Pearson Certificates on December 14, in recognition of their academic excellence at Harrow Beijing, whose educational ethos has cultivated inspiring leaders from the London school including Winston Churchill, Pandit Nehru and King Hussein of Jordan.

Focus, passion, adequate practice and copious reading are keys to academic achievement, according to the champions in IGCSE and A-Level exams, and are also crucial in applying for admission to leading universities.

Sabrina L, who received the highest mark in both IGCSE Business Studies and GCSE Art, Craft and Design in China, said it's important to stay focused in class. "Just as if you're an athlete, rest days are as important as training days. It's better to work smart than to work hard," she said. Caitlin Y, who received the highest mark in IGCSE History in the world, offered her learning tips, such as reading extensively around the subject, diversifying learning and revision methods, and doing past papers.

The champions also expressed gratitude to Harrow Beijing teachers, whose invaluable support and unique teaching methods contributed to their academic excellence by arousing the students' interest in learning. For example, the teachers at Harrow Beijing are always ready to help identify resources, respond to students' emails and show patience in their guidance to students. In addition, the teachers deliver fun and interactive lessons to make sure every student understands what they need to know, gets involved and has a range of extracurricular activities to help develop an interest in various subject areas.

Such teaching methods are rooted in Harrow's mission statement, which is to foster "leadership for a better world". Drawing on the educational expertise forged at Harrow School London for hundreds of years, Harrow Beijing focuses on developing the necessary skills and attributes to allow students to be life-long learners.

"Good examination results are not our sole purpose of education," said David Shinkfield, Head Master of Harrow Beijing. "We prepare every student for future leadership roles and support them in achieving academic excellence with a wide and diverse range of activities geared towards developing an array of interests and skills."

Harrow Beijing congratulates the IGCSE and A-Level champions and expresses gratitude to its teaching staff whose devotion made the students' success possible.

For more information, please visit www.harrowbeijing.cn

About Harrow Beijing

Harrow Beijing, founded in 2005, enjoys a strong link with Harrow School London and with the other Harrow International Schools in Bangkok, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Unifying the link is the educational expertise forged at Harrow School London over hundreds of years, and in the core mission - Leadership for a better world.

SOURCE Harrow Beijing