HARRY POTTER FANS AROUND THE WORLD INVITED TO GO BACK TO HOGWARTS

As the Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone film marks its 25th Anniversary, and anticipation builds for the HBO Original Series, Warner Bros. Discovery unveils its spectacular Back to Hogwarts programme – an extended celebration packed with live events and exclusive content across Europe, North America, LATAM and APAC.

LONDON, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wands at the ready: Back to Hogwarts returns for 2026 with a global celebration bringing fans together in cinemas, at live events, online, in stores and at home.

Every year on 1st September, fans around the world mark the day students return to Hogwarts. What began as a moment from the stories has become a global tradition celebrating the magic, friendships and memories that continue to unite generations.

Back to Hogwarts

This year's celebrations are especially meaningful as fans commemorate 25 years since Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone first brought the wizarding world to the big screen, and excitement builds for the forthcoming HBO Original series.

Wherever you are, there's never been a better time to join the celebration and share the magic of Back to Hogwarts…

WHAT'S HAPPENING: AT A GLANCE

A global one-week theatrical re-release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone / Philosopher's Stone , featuring 12 minutes of exclusive behind-the-scenes content debuting on the big screen.

featuring 12 minutes of exclusive behind-the-scenes content debuting on the big screen. Live fan celebrations across EMEA, North America and APAC, including an event in Central London offering fans new glimpses into the upcoming HBO Original series.

Special Back to Hogwarts experiences, products and retail activations around the world.

The annual Back to Hogwarts Showcase on Harry Potter YouTube and TikTok, featuring exclusive news, updates and announcements from across the Harry Potter universe.

25 YEARS OF MAGIC ON THE BIG SCREEN - ONE WEEK ONLY

To celebrate the 25th Anniversary, fans are invited to return to Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone / Philosopher's Stone in theatres, enhanced with 12 minutes of never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage debuting on the big screen.

For a limited time, from 27th Aug through 3rd Sept, all eight Harry Potter films will be available in theatres worldwide, offering audiences a chance to relive the full cinematic journey. Tickets go on sale 31st July and are expected to vanish faster than a Golden Snitch - Fans are encouraged to check local listings for showtimes and availability.

LIVE FAN CELEBRATIONS

Ahead of the highly anticipated debut of the HBO Original series Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone this Christmas, HBO Max will lead a first-of-its-kind Back to Hogwarts celebration in London on 1st Sept.

A one-day fan celebration inspired by the new series, featuring interactive fan moments and exclusive giveaways, the event will serve as an epic element of the wider global celebration across the Harry Potter franchise, which this year pays homage to the 25th Anniversary of the first Harry Potter film. Location and ticketing details will be announced soon.

Fans are reminded that there will be no official event, countdown or announcement at King's Cross Station on 1st Sept, and are advised not to travel there.

Official Back to Hogwarts live celebrations will also take place around the world, including events in France, Italy, Spain, Germany, China, Australia, Japan and more. Highlights include a mass wand lesson at the Orangerie Gardens of the Château de Versailles in Paris led by acclaimed choreographer Paul Harris, an exclusive celebratory screening in Venice, exciting fan focused festivities in Madrid and Sydney, a special event in Berlin, and anniversary celebrations in China featuring themed activations and the popular 'Owl Messenger' decorative installation.

A CELEBRATION FOR EVERY FAN

Back to Hogwarts brings together every corner of the Harry Potter universe - from theatrical releases and Studio Tours to immersive experiences, retail, gaming, digital content and global partners – giving fans around the world countless ways to celebrate.

At Universal Orlando Resort (1 st Aug – 1 st Sept), fans can enjoy exclusive 25th anniversary experiences, including a limited-edition Butterbeer Mug (while supplies last), special food and beverage offerings, and the return of the fan-favourite Hogwarts Always castle projection show in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade.

(1 Aug – 1 Sept), fans can enjoy exclusive 25th anniversary experiences, including a limited-edition Butterbeer Mug (while supplies last), special food and beverage offerings, and the return of the fan-favourite castle projection show in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade. Universal Studios Hollywood will debut enchanting new experiences from 1 st Aug – 1 st Sept, including an encounter with the Monster Book of Monsters. Fans can also celebrate their Hogwarts house pride with exclusive giveaways, themed treats and limited-time park offerings.

will debut enchanting new experiences from 1 Aug – 1 Sept, including an encounter with the Monster Book of Monsters. Fans can also celebrate their Hogwarts house pride with exclusive giveaways, themed treats and limited-time park offerings. Both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood will debut the new, park-exclusive Build-A-Bag collection by Lug, allowing fans to customise their own wizarding world-inspired look.

will debut the new, park-exclusive Build-A-Bag collection by Lug, allowing fans to customise their own wizarding world-inspired look. At Universal Studios Japan , select guests will enjoy exclusive after-hours access to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ on 1 st Sept. The park will also bring back the popular Hogwarts Castle Walk , alongside special themed giveaways and digital collectibles.

, select guests will enjoy exclusive after-hours access to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ on 1 Sept. The park will also bring back the popular , alongside special themed giveaways and digital collectibles. Universal Beijing Resort will mark Back to Hogwarts with the debut of Hogwarts Always, a spectacular new projection show celebrating a year at Hogwarts. Fans can also enjoy new themed food and beverages, exclusive merchandise, immersive photo opportunities, special giveaways and a dedicated Gathering Night event on 28th Aug.

STUDIO TOUR FUN

New for 2026, Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter will mark Back to Hogwarts with a special 11:00am announcement broadcast throughout the Tour. Following the opening announcement, additional broadcasts will take place every 30 minutes at Platform 9¾ throughout the day.

will mark Back to Hogwarts with a special 11:00am announcement broadcast throughout the Tour. Following the opening announcement, additional broadcasts will take place every 30 minutes at Platform 9¾ throughout the day. Guests can enjoy animatronic Hagrid demonstrations, exclusive photo opportunities, themed food and drink, and complimentary Hogwarts Train Tickets included in Summer Feature Activity Passports. Fans can also test their knowledge with a digital Back to Hogwarts quiz in the Butterbeer Café.

Fans can enter an exclusive Back to Hogwarts competition for the chance to win a truly magical prize - a personalised Hogwarts trunk signed by Bonnie Wright, Mark Williams, James and Oliver Phelps, plus two tickets to visit the Studio Tour on 1 st Sept.

Sept. One runner-up will receive a bundle of merchandise from the brand-new Harry Potter Shop Back to Hogwarts collection.

To enter, submit your details by 23:59 on 12 th Aug at https://www.wbstudiotour.co.uk/ bth-prize-draw-2026 /

Aug at https://www.wbstudiotour.co.uk/ / Guests visiting Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter can also look forward to magical Back to Hogwarts celebration moments, including a countdown event and special photo opportunity.

HARRY POTTER SHOPS IN NORTH AMERICA

At Harry Potter Shop New York and Harry Potter Shop Chicago , fans can join a special 11:00am Back to Hogwarts countdown, enjoy limited-edition treats at the Butterbeer Bars and shop the much-anticipated Back to Hogwarts collection.

and fans can join a special 11:00am Back to Hogwarts countdown, enjoy limited-edition treats at the Butterbeer Bars and shop the much-anticipated Back to Hogwarts collection. At Harry Potter Shop Chicago, fans can also capture the moment with an exclusive new Back to Hogwarts digital frame, available through the Sorting Hat photo experience.

EVEN MORE WAYS TO CELEBRATE!

Harry Potter mobile games are joining the Back to Hogwarts celebrations with Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery offering new adventures, magical rewards, fan celebrations, and limited-time in-game events, and Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells counting down to the big day with fun in-game events, rewards, and social experiences.

offering new adventures, magical rewards, fan celebrations, and limited-time in-game events, and counting down to the big day with fun in-game events, rewards, and social experiences. 3 COSM immersive entertainment venues premiered Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Shared Reality on 7 th May to record breaking results in Los Angeles and Dallas. Subsequently the Atlanta location launched in June and Detroit will open in September. Fans in these cities may attend anniversary celebration screenings inside COSM's massive LED domes.

May to record breaking results in Los Angeles and Dallas. Subsequently the Atlanta location launched in June and Detroit will open in September. Fans in these cities may attend anniversary celebration screenings inside COSM's massive LED domes. Fans looking to celebrate their Hogwarts house pride can also enjoy special Back to Hogwarts collections, commemorative products and themed celebrations from beloved brands including LEGO Harry Potter, The Noble Collection, Rubies, Colgate, Hallmark and more.

SHOWCASE REVEALS AND SOCIAL CELEBRATION

The magic culminates with the annual Back to Hogwarts Showcase, featuring special surprises and unmissable announcements from across the Harry Potter universe. Watch live on 1st Sept from the official Harry Potter YouTube and TikTok.

As the Hogwarts Express prepares to depart once more, witches, wizards and Muggles around the world are invited to join the celebration. Visit www.HarryPotter.com to get Sorted, join the Harry Potter Fan Club, follow @harrypotter and #BackToHogwarts, and discover how you can be part of the most magical day of the year.

SOURCE Warner Brothers