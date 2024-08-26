Harry's selects Recharge as enterprise subscription solution to power growth and retention

The innovative omnichannel brand that has redefined men's personal care will join the rest of the Harry's Inc. portfolio in leveraging Recharge's best-in-class subscription platform

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recharge – the leading subscription platform – today announced that Harry's, the men's grooming brand committed to bringing better personal care experiences to people every day and flagship brand of Harry's Inc., selects Recharge as their enterprise subscription solution.

Founded in 2013, Harry's was a pioneer in defining the direct-to-consumer playbook and has since grown from a razor brand to one of the most loved grooming brands on the market. With so many of their products offered on subscription, Harry's seamlessly integrates into the daily routines of tens of millions of customers.

Harry's is the flagship brand of Harry's Inc., a modern CPG company with a family of distinct and innovative brands, which also includes Flamingo, Lume, and Mando. With Harry's moving their subscription program to Recharge, all Harry's Inc. brands will now leverage Recharge's subscription platform to serve millions of subscribers with their high-quality, routine-building products.

"Harry's is an icon in the DTC world and has been for over a decade, so we're thrilled to partner with them on subscriptions as they continue to grow and redefine the space," said Oisin O'Connor, co-founder and CEO of Recharge. "Harry's is a brand that isn't only focused on the customers' needs today but also how they're going to serve them tomorrow – I can't wait for Recharge to be part of that journey."

"Subscription is and has always been a key part of our business model and how our community enjoys making Harry's a part of their routine. Identifying a partner that we could trust with that experience was essential," says Sandeep Chouksey, CTO, Harry's. "We're confident that we've found that with Recharge and are excited about the suite of features the platform offers that will benefit our customers."

With Recharge's turnkey suite of tools—including its core subscription management solution—and vast configurability, Harry's will be able to drive incremental revenue by converting, retaining, and delighting subscribers, while reducing tech stack costs and creating more efficiencies across their global portfolio.

About Recharge

Recharge is simplifying retention and growth for innovative ecommerce brands. As the #1 subscription platform, Recharge powers the routines of today and the leading brands of tomorrow. The Recharge platform allows brands to easily set up and manage subscriptions, create dynamic experiences at every customer touchpoint, and continuously evaluate business performance. Powering everything from no-code customer portals, personalized offers, and dynamic bundles, Recharge helps merchants seamlessly manage, grow, and delight their subscribers while reducing operating costs and churn. Today, Recharge powers more than 20,000 merchants serving 100 million subscribers, including brands such as Blueland, Hello Bello, LOLA, Chamberlain Coffee, and Bobbie. For more information, visit getrecharge.com.

About Harry's Inc.

The company's flagship brand - Harry's - was founded by Jeff Raider and Andy Katz-Mayfield in 2013. After successfully launching and scaling Harry's, Jeff and Andy saw an opportunity to bring their experience building Harry's to other CPG categories where the consumer has also been historically underserved.

Harry's Inc. has grown significantly over the last ten years, and is now made up of four brands - Harry's, Flamingo, Lume, Mando - and Harry's Labs, the company's incubation and M&A engine. The company employs more than 900 people across the U.S., U.K. and Germany, and is the largest CPG company built in the last 20 years.

At Harry's Inc., our mission is to Create Things People Like More — whether it's a product, an experience, or an internal tool, we believe in making the things around us better for our customers, and our team.

