Hart Energy's 2023 Energy ESG Awards Announced

12 Jul, 2023, 10:03 ET

HOUSTON, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hart Energy will recognize the 2023 Energy ESG Awards recipients in the August issue of Hart's flagship Oil and Gas Investor magazine and at the August 2023 Carbon & ESG Strategies Conference. First introduced in 2021, the Energy ESG Awards recognize energy companies making a significant impact on environmental, social or governance objectives in the field, their communities and their businesses. The awards honor excellence in six categories across the industry for proven innovations in reducing environmental impact, making social and community contributions, and showing innovative leadership practices/directives within their company cultures.

"Hart Energy is committed to honoring those companies taking ownership of their ESG pledges and encouraging those principles within their workplaces," said Jordan Blum, Editorial Director of Hart Energy. "We are thrilled to announce this year's top award recipients that are making tremendous impacts across the energy sector."

Clear Rating conducted the ESG impact assessment of submittals, including entries from energy producers, services and midstream companies. The awards will be presented during Hart Energy LIVE's upcoming Carbon & ESG Strategies Conference on Aug. 30, 2023, at the Norris Centers in Houston. These ESG champions also will be highlighted with profiles inside a special section of the August issue of Oil and Gas Investor, on HartEnergy.com and on social media platforms.

The 2023 Recipients:

Public Producers:

  • Pioneer Natural Resources
  • Talos Energy

Private Producers:

  • PureWest
  • Sentinel Peak Resources

Public Midstream:

  • Archrock
  • Crestwood Equity Partners

Private Midstream:

  • Aris Water Solutions
  • XRI Holdings

Public Services:

  • Baker Hughes
  • ChampionX

Private Services:

  • Danos
  • Integrity BioChem

About Hart Energy
Since 1973, Hart Energy has been the global energy industry's comprehensive multi-channel network providing news, data, insights and events. At Hart Energy, our mission is to create, aggregate, organize and analyze timely and targeted information across platforms in ways that business professionals and investors can trust for making energy-related decisions.

Contact: 
Jordan Blum, Editorial Director, [email protected], 713.260.4621

