Hart, Travers & Associates, Inc. to Represent SJE Rhombus in Northern Illinois and Northwest Indiana

DETROIT LAKES, Minn., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SJE Rhombus is excited to announce that Hart, Travers & Associates, Inc. (HTA) is our new manufacturers' representative agency for Northern Illinois (north of Route 72) and the Indiana counties of Lake and Porter.

"Hart Travers' deep product expertise, long-standing presence in the plumbing market, and customer-first approach align perfectly with our products and standards for representation," said Matt Murray, SJE, Inc., Vice President of Sales & Marketing - CLT Division. "Their team is well-positioned to expand SJE Rhombus' reach and enhance product sales, training, and support services for customers across Northern Illinois and Northwest Indiana."

Celebrating 70 years in business, HTA is a full-service plumbing organization representing top-tier manufacturers. Headquartered in Lombard, Illinois, the firm supports engineers, contractors, builders, architects, developers, distributors, and bath showrooms. HTA's team provides product expertise, dependable customer service, and field support to help projects move from spec to start-up with confidence.

"We're proud to partner with SJE Rhombus, a trusted leader in water and wastewater controls," said Tiffany Moscicki, Partner, Hart, Travers & Associates, Inc. "Our team will leverage decades of application experience, strong channel relationships, and hands-on field support to help engineers, contractors, and distributors select the right solutions for SJE Rhombus and deliver reliable results across Northern Illinois and Northwest Indiana."

HTA has represented leading manufacturers in the plumbing and water industries since 1954. In addition to representing SJE Rhombus, HTA represents several respected brands, including IPEX, SENCILLO, Flint & Walling, Stanley Black & Decker, and Zoeller product lines.

The addition of HTA strengthens SJE Rhombus' manufacturers' representative network and enhances local access to product expertise, quotations, and coordinated support throughout the covered territory. Customers in Northern Illinois (north of Route 72) and Indiana's Lake and Porter Counties can now rely on HTA for specification assistance, product selection, training, and start-up coordination alongside the SJE Rhombus team.

To learn more about Hart, Travers & Associates, Inc., visit https://htareps.com.

About SJE Rhombus

SJE Rhombus® is a leading manufacturer of liquid level control products, including panels, alarms, floats, and accessories. We have been servicing the water and wastewater industries since 1975. SJE Rhombus is a brand of SJE® Inc., a global industry leader in control systems, operating throughout the United States and Canada, as well as in international markets. SJE, a privately held company, is comprised of over nine well-respected brands known for their innovation and quality. To learn more, visit www.sjerhombus.com or www.sjeinc.com.

