Hartford HealthCare Named one of Fortune Magazine’s Most Innovative Companies

HARTFORD, Conn., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hartford HealthCare has been named to the Fortune list of America's Most Innovative Companies for 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Fortune and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

Over the past year, Hartford HealthCare has propelled innovative partnerships with key stakeholders. Hartford HealthCare has partnered with Google Cloud to improve access to health care, has teamed up with the Morningside Group and Amazon Health's One Medical to improve coordinated care, as well as created a partnership with CT Innovations to support startups in Connecticut.

"This honor is a tribute to the vision and determination of colleagues across Hartford HealthCare. Clinicians and researchers, caregivers at bedsides and the partners in laboratories are working together to break through barriers that can make care delivery too slow, ineffective, inaccessible or expensive," said Jeffrey A. Flaks, president & chief executive officer, Hartford HealthCare. "At Hartford HealthCare, we are so committed to transforming healthcare that we've created an Innovation Center. We have partnered with the world's best thinkers — including game-changers like Google Cloud. We invite and work with inventors and investors from around the globe to create change and improve care."

Fortune and Statista selected America's Most Innovative Companies 2023 based on product innovation, process innovation and innovation culture. For the evaluation of the innovation culture and the internal view of process innovation, Statista deployed online surveys where employees could score their own company on a scale system. For the evaluation of the external view of process innovation as well as product innovation, Statista surveyed experts in various fields – from recruiters to management consultants and patent attorneys. For the evaluation of the IP portfolio, Statista cooperated with LexisNexis PatentSight and used their platform to analyze the quantity and value of a company's patents. The 300 US-companies with the highest score were awarded as America's Most Innovative Companies 2023.

Hartford HealthCare is using the powerful tools of artificial intelligence and machine learning to help cardiac surgeons predict which patients may be at highest risk for needing pacemakers, and reduce that risk. The organization created a sophisticated intelligence platform with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to predict when patients can safely transition from the hospital. The result: better operating room scheduling, lower length of stay and staffing workflow improvements.

And Hartford HealthCare patients who suffer from extreme shortness of breath and other symptoms of COPD are using virtual care and apps to better monitor their care and manage their condition — staying safe and at home, and reducing hospital care and related cost.

"This is not the stuff of science fiction. Innovation is happening right now — and benefiting our colleagues and consumers every day," Flaks said.

