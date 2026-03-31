HARTING Marks 40 Years in the U.S. with Major Americas Manufacturing and R&D Expansion

Fueled by 33% YoY Growth, the Connectivity Leader Doubles Down on U.S. and Mexico Production to Strengthen Regional Supply Chains and Power Next-Gen Industrial Innovation

CHICAGO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As it celebrates 40 years in the Chicagoland region, HARTING, the gold standard in connectivity for industrial environments and mission-critical applications, today announced a significant expansion of its Americas manufacturing operations, including Research and Development, reinforcing its long-term commitment to strengthening regional supply chain resilience.

The company is investing across its Illinois headquarters and facilities, as well as expanding operations in Mexico, following 33% year-over-year growth in the Americas and 17% global growth. The expansion enhances localized engineering, manufacturing, warehousing, and supply chain capabilities to better serve industrial customers across North and Latin America.

"Forty years ago, we established our U.S. headquarters with a long-term vision for advanced manufacturing and local R&D in the Americas that also aligns with the roots and quality of our German-backed corporate headquarters," said Jon DeSouza, CSMO and Member of the Board of the HARTING Technology Group and President & CEO of HARTING Americas. "Today, we are doubling down because we know the value of localized engineering, resilient supply chains, and high-performance connectivity solutions that can be delivered with speed and flexibility. This investment ensures we can scale alongside them."

Since establishing its U.S. presence in 1986, HARTING has steadily expanded in the region, investing in advanced manufacturing technologies, workforce development and customer-centric engineering support. The 40th anniversary marks four decades of sustained commitment to the local business community and to building industrial partnerships across North America.

This news supports HARTING's growth strategy by increasing manufacturing and warehouse capacity across the U.S. and Mexico. Investments include upgraded production floors and office space in Elgin, expanded warehouse capacity at existing and nearby locations, new automated assembly lines and more. The company is also investing in advanced automation to improve efficiency, enhance inventory availability and strengthen delivery performance.

Across the Americas, manufacturers are navigating supply chain disruption, labor shortages and increased pressure to digitize and electrify operations. AI-driven infrastructure, industrial automation and higher power requirements are accelerating demand for connectivity solutions that deliver reliability, scalability and long-term performance in mission-critical environments. By expanding localized production and automation, HARTING is helping customers mitigate risk, reduce lead times and strengthen in-region sourcing strategies.

The latest expansion aims to increase U.S. headcount by 64%, along with significant workforce growth across its operations in Mexico.

The multi-phase project, which began in October 2025 and is targeted for completion in Fall 2026, and includes expanded manufacturing and warehouse capacity in Illinois and Mexico, investment in advanced automation and production technologies and expanded engineering, IT, production, and logistics teams.

"This reinforces our ongoing commitment to American manufacturing and the Chicagoland business community," added DeSouza. "By investing in our people, technology, and infrastructure, HARTING is positioned for continued leadership in connectivity solutions across the Americas and beyond."

For more information, visit harting.com/en-US.

About HARTING Americas

HARTING is the gold standard in connectivity for industrial environments and mission-critical applications. As the pioneer in connectivity, HARTING combines the quality and customer service of its family-owned operations with a global footprint backed by in-region manufacturing facilities and local teams with deep engineering expertise. With a reliable and robust approach to connectivity for any environment, HARTING enables improved efficiency and sustainability and future-proofs the businesses of today to power the innovations of tomorrow.

SOURCE HARTING