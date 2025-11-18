Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians donates more than $18,000 to local charities in 2025

The Tacoma-based home services company continues its tradition of giving back through donations to

Wounded Warrior Project and Seattle Children's Hospital

TACOMA, Wash., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians, a top-rated home services provider serving the greater Seattle and Tacoma areas, continued its commitment to giving back in 2025 by donating more than $18,000 through multiple local projects and partnerships.

This year, Harts donated $5,000 to the Wounded Warrior Project and $13,250 to Seattle Children's Hospital, furthering the company's mission to make a positive impact in the communities it serves.

"Giving back is a huge part of who we are," said Richard Hart, co-owner of Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians. "We're glad to have the ability to support causes that mean so much to our team and our customers. Our goal is to be more than just a home services company. We want to make a real difference in our community."

Harts' contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project stem from its continued partnership with the Tacoma Rainiers through the Hometown Hero initiative. For every win during the 2025 season, Harts donated $100, resulting in a $5,000 total gift to support wounded service members and their families.

The company utilized multiple partnerships throughout the year to raise funds for the hospital donation. Combined with contributions from its customer-focused $50/$50 giving program — which offers customers a $50 discount when they donate $50 to the hospital — the company's total support for Seattle Children's reached $13,250 in 2025.

"We love seeing our customers get involved through giving," Hart added. "It's a great way to bring people together and amplify the good we can do as a business and a community."

Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians provides trusted plumbing, electrical, and HVAC services throughout the Puget Sound region.

To read more on the importance of charitable contributions, read Harts' blog post at https://hartsservices.com/blog/giving-back-2025/.

For more information, call (253) 470-8766 or visit www.hartsservices.com.

About Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians

Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians was founded in Tacoma in 2013 by co-owners Richard Hart and Dan Hartsough. Home of the Forever Warranty, Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians offers residential plumbing, HVAC and electrical solutions and has a 4.9/5 rating on Google. Guided by its motto, We Care More, the company is committed to incorporating a caring attitude into every aspect of the business. Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians earned the Silver Award for Electrical Service in the 2023 Best of the PNW and was named to the Inc. 5000 in 2024. For more information, call (253) 470-8766 or visit www.hartsservices.com .

