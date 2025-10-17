Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians share tips for choosing a home service provider

Leading Pacific Northwest company says research and communication help homeowners make confident decisions about hiring qualified professionals

TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians, a top-rated Western Washington home service provider founded in 2013, says hiring the right HVAC technician, plumber or electrician can sometimes be intimidating for homeowners, but following a few simple tips can help them find the right team to meet their needs.

Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians remind homeowners that good research and clear communication are key to finding the right home service provider.

"Finding a qualified HVAC technician, electrician or plumber shouldn't be something to stress over," said Dan Hartsough, co-owner of Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians. "When you hire a professional, you should feel confident that your home is in good hands from the moment they arrive. Homeowners should take the time to research several companies, and, in turn, these businesses should make every step of that process simple."

Hartsough said homeowners can ensure they choose the right home service company by checking that the business meets the following requirements:

Proper licensing and insurance: A reputable company should have the correct state and local licenses, as well as insurance that protects both the homeowner and the technician if an accident occurs.

Experience and training: Years in business and ongoing educational opportunities show a commitment to quality and safety. Experienced and educated HVAC technicians, plumbers and electricians are more likely to diagnose and solve problems correctly the first time, and provide long-term solutions.

Good communication: A trustworthy company takes time to answer questions, explains repair options and keeps homeowners informed throughout the process.

Professional appearance and respect: Reliable service providers arrive on time, wear identifiable uniforms and take care to protect the home while they work.

Positive reputation: Homeowners should check online reviews, references and Better Business Bureau ratings to confirm that the company delivers consistent service and customer satisfaction.

Guarantees and warranties: Quality tradespeople stand behind their work and are employed by companies that offer warranties on labor and parts to give customers confidence in the service provided.

"Professionalism is about more than just fixing a problem," Hartsough said. "Home service professionals can make the process easier for homeowners by being transparent. When companies and their employees are honest and dependable, it helps homeowners feel confident in their decision. Whether it's a small repair or a major project, the goal should always be to make the experience simple, stress-free and built on trust."

To read more on the importance of picking the right home service team, read Harts' blog post at https://hartsservices.com/blog/tips-for-hiring-a-good-home-service-contractor/. To learn more about Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians and the services it offers, call them at (253) 470-8766 or visit www.hartsservices.com.

About Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians

Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians was founded in Tacoma in 2013 by co-owners Richard Hart and Dan Hartsough. Home of the Forever Warranty, Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians offers residential plumbing, HVAC and electrical solutions and has a 4.9/5 rating on Google. Guided by its motto, We Care More, the company is committed to incorporating a caring attitude into every aspect of the business. Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians earned the Silver Award for Electrical Service in the 2023 Best of the PNW and was named to the Inc. 5000 in 2024. For more information, call (253) 470-8766 or visit www.hartsservices.com.

