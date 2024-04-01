Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians' rebranding efforts reflect launch of new HVAC services

Top Tacoma home service experts now provide heating, cooling maintenance and repairs for area homeowners

TACOMA, Wash., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians, a top-rated electrical and plumbing company founded in 2013, has officially launched expert HVAC services to homeowners throughout Tacoma, Seattle and the surrounding area. The move helps Harts become a one-stop-shop for area homeowners.

As part of the introduction of HVAC services, the company formerly known as Harts Services has changed its name to Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians.

"Over the past 10 years, Harts has mastered the craft of plumbing and electrifying residential homes," said Dan Hartsough, co-owner of Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians. "Today, we are taking that expertise to launch heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to every homeowner in our Western Washington service area."

"Maximizing our proven expertise, we will now be the one-stop solution for all residential home service in the Pacific Northwest," Hartsough continued. "As we have done with plumbing and electrical service, we will execute HVAC with precision, dedication and a commitment to delivering nothing short of 5-star quality in every aspect of our work."

In addition to their new HVAC services, Harts provides critical plumbing services, including plumbing, bath and kitchen plumbing, water lines, water heater repair and installation, sewer line repair and installation, trenchless sewer repair, drain clearing, sump pump repair and installation, and more. Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians also offers top-notch electrical services, including standard and smart electrical panels, breakers, circuits, outlets, lighting, EV charge stations, generators, and more.

"Our ability to grow beyond our plumbing and electrical services is a direct reflection of our amazing team and our excellent customers," said Hartsough. "Without our team going out each day and providing an excellent customer experience, we would not have been able to obtain the exponential growth that we have thus far. The future is bright at Harts, and we look forward to what's next."

For more information about Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians, please call (253) 470-8766 or visit www.hartsservices.com.

About Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians

Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians was founded in Tacoma in 2013 by co-owners Richard Hart and Dan Hartsough. Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians offers residential plumbing, electrical and HVAC solutions and has a 4.9/5 rating on Google. Guided by its motto, We Care More, the company is committed to incorporating a caring attitude into every aspect of the business. Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians earned the Silver Award for Electrical Service in the 2023 Best of the PNW. For more information, call (253) 470-8766 or visit www.hartsservices.com.

