Harts Services Shares Tips on How to Prep Your Tacoma Home for Vacation

"When you're away from your home for more than a couple of days, such as on a summer vacation, there are some precautions you should take to make sure you don't come home to a plumbing disaster," said Rich Hart, co-owner of Harts Services. "The last thing any homeowner wants is to come home from a relaxing trip to extensive water damage, high utility bills and thousands of dollars of needed repairs."

Hart is offering the following tips to prepare a home prior to leaving for a trip to the beach, mountains, amusement park or other destination:

Change the setting on the water heater – There is no need to heat water in an empty home. A lot of homeowners don't realize their water heater may have a vacation mode for this very purpose. Prior to leaving, adjust the water heater to vacation mode. If the water heater does not have a vacation mode, turn the temperature down. This will save a significant amount of money on utility bills.

