Harvard Business Review Analytic Services Survey, Sponsored by TriNet, Finds SMBs Accelerating AI Adoption and Embracing New Opportunities for Workforce Skill Development

DUBLIN, Calif., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the results of a new survey conducted with Harvard Business Review Analytic Services. Among 230 survey respondents familiar with their SMB's U.S. talent practices, 'The New Talent Playbook for Small and Midsize Businesses in the Age of AI' reveals that 76% expect their organization to increase its use of AI in the next 12 months, highlighting the technology's growing presence in everyday operations. However, just 19% of respondents feel their organization is highly prepared to recruit or develop the AI skills needed, underscoring a widening capability gap."

"AI is fundamentally transforming the way SMBs operate," said Catherine Wragg, Chief People Officer at TriNet. "At TriNet, our commitment to putting SMB customers at the center of everything we do drives us to understand their evolving needs. This research underscores that while SMBs are moving swiftly to embrace AI, many are still navigating the best ways to equip their people for this new era." She continued, "Embracing AI presents an opportunity to not only adopt new technology, but also to reimagine workforce strategies, planning, and skill development, empowering SMBs to accelerate AI adoption and unlock exciting new avenues for workforce growth and success."

Key Survey Findings

SMBs are already feeling pressure to expand internal AI capabilities. Nearly half of respondents (49%) anticipate difficulty training/upskilling existing employees on AI, while 37% expect challenges evaluating candidates' AI skills and experience. Despite these challenges, SMBs remain committed to future ready talent development: 79% of respondents agree that AI is driving the need to upskill existing talent.

The report also highlights emerging emphasis on human-centered skills that AI cannot replicate, resulting in a growing focus on human-AI collaboration. Many SMBs prioritize industry experience, emotional intelligence, and judgment foundational qualities required to ensure AI is deployed ethically and effectively.

Download the full Harvard Business Review Analytic Services survey here.

